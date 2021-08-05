OFFICIAL: Barcelona and Lionel Messi part ways

Lionel Messi will no longer be part of Barcelona. Undoubtedly the club's greatest player of all time, Messi will not be playing at Camp Nou next season because of the financial trouble the club is in.

In an official statement on their website, Barcelona said:

Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations).

As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled.

FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandizement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life.

LATEST NEWS | Leo #Messi will not continue with FC Barcelona — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 5, 2021

More to Follow...

