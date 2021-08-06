5 possible destinations for Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi will no longer play for Barcelona. In an official statement earlier tonight, Barcelona confirmed that the legendary Argentine will be leaving their club.

Undoubtedly their greatest ever player, Lionel Messi leaves Barcelona as a true hero having won every possible team and individual trophy with the Catalans. However, with Messi's future now uncertain, it raises the question as to which team he will be playing for next season.

Only a handful of clubs will be able to afford Lionel Messi's wages

Messi's wages are astronomical and only a few clubs will be able to afford that. One of the game's greatest ever players could be on the move and we take a look at 5 possible destinations for the 6 time Ballon d'Or winner.

#5 Bayern Munich

Barcelona v Bayern Munich - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final

Bayern Munich might not be the first club to come to everyone's minds, but there is an outside chance that Lionel Messi could end up joining them. One of the few superclubs in world football which is in a solid financial position, Bayern Munich have the finances to afford Messi on a free transfer.

In recent years, the Bundesliga giants have focused on signing talented youngsters rather than well established older stars. But Lionel Messi is not just any other star.

@FCBayern Sign messi.. We are expert at free transfers — ƧiƨʜiЯ (@515h1r) August 5, 2021

One of the greatest players to every play the game, Messi at the age of 34 is still capable of winning games single-handedly. Imagine a front 3 of Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi! Pretty fearsome, isn't it?

#4 Manchester United

FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

Premier League clubs usually have the most financial power and it will come as no surprise to anyone if Lionel Messi plays in England next season. One of the biggest brands in football, Manchester United are capable of affording almost any player on the planet and they could decide to make an unexpected move for Messi.

Having said that, it is difficult to see Lionel Messi joining Manchester United over their cross-town rivals Manchester City. The Red Devils are still building a squad capable of winning the Premier League while City are already well established favorites.

Although Messi is 34, his salary will not be cheap and Manchester United, after having signed the likes of Sancho and Varane, might decide to pass up on this opportunity.

