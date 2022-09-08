Official: Chelsea announce Graham Potter as new manager 

Chelsea Football Club have announced Graham Potter as their new manager. Potter will take charge of the club with immediate effect after leaving Brighton & Hove Albion. The 47-year-old tactician has penned a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues sacked manager Thomas Tuchel following their defeat at the hands of Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League. They are currently sixth in the Premier League table and have already lost two games in the league.

It is worth mentioning that Graham Potter is the first managerial appointment at Stamford Bridge since Todd Boehly took over from Roman Abramovich earlier this year.

Upon his appointment as the Blues' new manager, Graham Potter was quoted as saying the following (via the club's official website):

"I am incredibly proud and excited to represent Chelsea FC, this fantastic football club. I am very excited to partner with Chelsea’s new ownership group and look forward to meeting and working with the exciting group of players and to develop a team and culture that our amazing fans can be proud of."

The English tactician also appreciated his former club Brighton for allowing him to take the next step in his managerial career. He added:

"I would also like to place my sincere thanks to Brighton & Hove Albion for allowing me this opportunity and in particular Tony Bloom and all the players, staff and supporters for their continued support during my time at the club."

Brighton, under the management of Graham Potter, have made an excellent start to the 2022-23 Premier League season. The Seagulls are currently fourth in the standings, having amassed 13 points from their first six games. Their good form included a 2-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford in their opening game of the season.

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly reacts after appointing Graham Potter

Todd Boehly is excited by the prospect of seeing Graham Potter managing the Blues. The club's chairman has spoken highly of the former Swansea City manager. Todd Boehly was quoted as saying the following (via the club's official website):

‘We are thrilled to bring Graham to Chelsea. He is a proven coach and an innovator in the Premier League who fits our vision for the Club. Not only is he extremely talented on the pitch, he has skills and capabilities that extend beyond the pitch which will make Chelsea a more successful Club."

He added:

"He has had a major impact at his previous Clubs and we look forward to his positive impact at Chelsea. We look forward to supporting him, his coaching team and the squad in realising their full potential in the coming months and years.’

Also departing are his assistant Billy Reid, first-team coaches Bjorn Hamberg and Bruno, goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts and assistant head of recruitment Kyle Macaulay.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Graham Potter will be in-charge of the Blues for the first time during the London derby against Fulham on Saturday, September 10.

