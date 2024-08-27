OFFICIAL: Cristiano Ronaldo named man of the match for his performance in Al-Nassr's win over Al-Feiha in SPL clash

Cristiano Ronaldo was named the man of the match for his performance in Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League fixture against Al-Feiha. The match ended in a 4-1 win for the Knights of Najd on Tuesday, August 27, at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium.

Brazilian midfielder Talisca opened the scoring for Al-Nassr in the fifth minute after being set-up by Ronaldo. The Portuguese icon doubled the Knights of Najd's lead through a stunning free-kick in first-half stoppage time. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner missed a chance to score the third goal of the match and complete 900 career goals after receiving the ball from Talisca in the 59th minute.

Marcelo Brozović netted the third goal for the Knights of Najd from an assist by Sadio Mané in the 85th minute followed by Fashion Sakala netting the lone goal for Al-Feiha a minute later. Talisca scored the fourth of the clash from a direct free-kick moments before the final whistle.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who had two goal contributions for Al-Nassr against Al-Feiha, was named the man of the match. The Portugal national team captain has recorded 61 goals and 16 assists in 67 appearances for the Riyadh-based club.

Al-Nassr are currently second on the Saudi Pro League table with four points in two matches. They face Al-Ahli Saudi next in the league on September 13 at Al -Awwal Stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo suggests he will likely retire at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo recently opened up about his plans to retire, claiming that he will probably retire at Al-Nassr in two or three years. The Portuguese icon also mentioned that he is still in great shape and wants to continue playing in the Saudi Pro League.

In an exclusive interview with NOW, the 39-year-old forward said (via TimelineCR7 on X):

“I don't know if it [retirement] will happen soon. Two or three years. I don't know, maybe I will retire with Al-Nassr. I am in good shape in Saudi Arabia and in this league. Most likely, I will retire here. I am very happy to play in the Saudi League, and I want to continue.”

Speaking about his future with the Portugal national team, Cristiano Ronaldo said:

"When I leave the national team, I will not tell anyone, it will be a very spontaneous decision on my part. But what I want now is to be able to help the national team."

Ronaldo also shared his thoughts on the possibility of becoming a coach after retirement and said (@TeamCRonaldo on X):

"I don't see my future going there. I see myself doing other things outside of football, but no one knows about the future."

Cristiano Ronaldo's current contract with the Knights of Najd is valid until 2025 and the former Real Madrid star is expected to feature in the upcoming UEFA Nations League for Portugal.

