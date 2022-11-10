Official: Hansi Flick announces 26-man Germany squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Germany manager Hansi Flick has announced his 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Die Mannschaft start their campaign in Group E and face Japan in their opener on Wednesday, 23 November at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Flick's men then have a tricky test against Spain on Sunday, 27 November at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Their last group game is against Costa Rica on Thursday, 1 December at the Al Bayt Stadium once again.

Plenty of big guns feature in Germany's 26-man squad, including Bayern Munich stars Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, and Leroy Sane.

Meanwhile, Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-andre Ter Stegen also makes the list, as do Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger and Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz.

Borussia Dortmund 17-year-old striker Youssoufa Moukoko has also been chosen.

Sadly, RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner and Dortmund forward Marco Reus will miss the trip to Qatar through injury.

The full 26-man list that Germany will take to the FIFA World Cup is as follows:

Goalkeepers:

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Defenders:

Thilo Kehrer (West Ham), Niklas Sule (Borussia Dortmund), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Matthias Ginter (Freiburg), Armel Bella-Kotchap (Southampton), Christian Gunter (SC Freiburg), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig).

Midfielders:

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Mario Gotze (Eintracht Frankfurt), Jonas Hoffman (Borrusia Monchengladbach).

Forwards: Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund), Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)

How did Germany fare at the 2018 FIFA World Cup?

The Germans bowed out in the group stages

Germany had a disappointing outing at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, finishing bottom of Group F.

They suffered a 1-0 defeat to Mexico in their opener, with Hirving Lozano's 35th-minute strike doing the damage.

The Germans were coached by former manager Joachim Low at the time and managed to win their second fixture against Sweden.

A 2-1 comeback win for Die Mannschaft was courtesy of Marco Reus' 48th-minute effort and a Toni Kroos free-kick in the dying embers.

However, Germany bowed out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup after losing their final group game against South Korea.

Kim Young-gwon and Son Heung Min scored in injury time to send the Germans packing.

They will hope to do better at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and add to the four World Cup trophies they have already won.

Poll : 0 votes