Official: Switzerland announce 26 man FIFA World Cup 2022 squad for Qatar with Arsenal and Manchester City stars set to play starring role 

Switzerland's 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup has been announced and Arsenal's Granit Xhaka and Manchester City's Manuel Akanji have made the list.

The Swiss kick off their FIFA World Cup campaign in Group G and face Cameroon on Thursday, 24 November, at the Al Wakrah Sports Complex.

They then battle record holders Brazil on Monday, 28 November at Stadium 974.

Murat Yakin's side's final group game comes against Serbia on Friday, 2 December, once again at Stadium 974.

Yakin has chosen an exciting 26-man squad for the tournament in Qatar, which includes Arsenal midfielder Xhaka.

The Gunners man is Switzerland's captain and has earned 106 international caps, scoring 12 goals and contributing 10 assists.

Xhaka has made a superb start to the season with Arsenal, scoring four goals and providing three assists in 18 appearances across competitions.

Swiss fans will be pinning their hopes on Xhaka carrying that form into the FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, Manchester City defender Akanji has also made the 26-man squad.

Akanji joined the Cityzens from Borussia Dortmund this past summer for €17.5 million and has impressed at the back for Pep Guardiola's side.

He has made 11 appearances and has helped City keep seven clean sheets.

Akanji has earned 42 international caps for Switzerland and made his debut in 2017.

Chelsea's on-loan midfielder Denis Zakaria has also made the squad, as has former Liverpool forward Xherdan Shaqiri now playing in the MLS with Chicago Fire.

Here is the full 26-man Swiss squad Yakin has chosen to take to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar:

Goalkeepers:

Yann Sommer (Borussia Monchengladbach), Yvon Mvogo (Lorient), Jonas Omlin (Montpellier).

Defenders:

Kevin Mbabu (Fulham), Silvan Widmer (Mainz), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach), Manuel Akanji (Manchester City), Ricardo Rodriguez (Torino), Eray Comert (Valencia), Fabian Schar (Newcastle).

Midfielders:

Fabian Frei (Basel), Remo Freuler (Nottingham Forest), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), Renato Steffen (Lugano), Denis Zakaria (Chelsea), Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt), Michel Aebischer (Bologna), Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire), Ardon Jashari (Luzern).

Forwards:

Breel Embolo (Monaco), Cedric Itten (Young Boys), Dan Ndoye (Basel), Ruben Vargas (Augsburg), Haris Seferovic (Galatasaray).

🇨🇭 Nati @nati_sfv_asf

Nos 26 joueurs pour la Coupe du Monde

I nostri 26 giocatori per il Mondiale

Noss 26 giuveders per la WM



@FIFAWorldCup #squad #aufgebot #sélection #convocazione

#natimiteuch #lanatiavecvous #lanaticonvoi Unsere 26 Spieler für die WMNos 26 joueurs pour la Coupe du MondeI nostri 26 giocatori per il MondialeNoss 26 giuveders per la WM Unsere 26 Spieler für die WMNos 26 joueurs pour la Coupe du MondeI nostri 26 giocatori per il MondialeNoss 26 giuveders per la WM@FIFAWorldCup #squad #aufgebot #sélection #convocazione#natimiteuch #lanatiavecvous #lanaticonvoi https://t.co/hqja5jsKvw

How did Arsenal's Xhaka and Switzerland fare at the 2018 FIFA World Cup?

The Swiss made it to the last 16

Switzerland finished second in Group E of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

They kicked off their campaign with a 1-1 draw with group winners Brazil, who they will face in the year's tournament.

The Swiss beat Serbia 2-1 thanks to goals from Arsenal's Xhaka and then-Liverpool forward Shaqiri.

Premier League Panel @PremLeaguePanel Xherdan Shaqiri’s record in Euros & World Cups for Switzerland - 10 goals/assists in 15 starts.



Includes a hattrick in a 2014 World Cup decider, a bicycle kick equaliser in the Euro 2016 quarters, a last min winner in a 2018 World Cup group game & a brace in a Euro 2020 decider. Xherdan Shaqiri’s record in Euros & World Cups for Switzerland - 10 goals/assists in 15 starts.Includes a hattrick in a 2014 World Cup decider, a bicycle kick equaliser in the Euro 2016 quarters, a last min winner in a 2018 World Cup group game & a brace in a Euro 2020 decider. https://t.co/MetqkTxfOm

Xhaka's side then drew 2-2 with Costa Rica before advancing to the knockout stages.

In the Round of 16, Sweden would eliminate Switzerland after a 1-0 defeat.

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes