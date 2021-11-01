"Oh, I didn't hear it, I'm sorry for that" - Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel apologizes for not noticing fans singing his name

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has apologized for not noticing traveling Blues fans singing his name during their 3-0 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Tuchel admitted he did not notice his song but credited the traveling Chelsea fans for silencing the home crowd. The 48-year-old was pleased to see his side score three goals in front of those away supporters.

Speaking to Chelsea TV (via The Chelsea Chronicle), Tuchel said:

"Oh, I didn't hear it, I'm sorry for that. I was impressed we had so many supporters here [at St James' Park]. To calm the [home fans] crowd down like we did today is also an achievement.

"It was by quality and concentration — well done, to the players. I'm happy that we could score three goals in front of our spectators in an away game."

Chelsea recorded a routine 3-0 win over Newcastle United at the weekend. The Blues took time to open the scoring with Reece James scoring the first goal at the 65th minute mark.

However, goals soon followed as the English right-back netted again 12 minutes later before Jorginho scored the third goal from the penalty spot.

Thomas Tuchel has quickly become a fan favorite amongst Chelsea fans. The former Dortmund and PSG manager guided Chelsea to their second Champions League title last season when they defeated fellow Premier League side Manchester City in the final.

Chelsea are leading the Premier League title race under Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea are currently leading the 2021-22 Premier League title race under Thomas Tuchel. Their win against Newcastle United took Chelsea three points clear at the top of the league charts after title-rivals Manchester City and Liverpool dropped points at the weekend.

Jurgen Klopp's side were shocked by Brighton as the Seagulls came back from 2-0 down to secure a 2-2 draw at Anfield. Meanwhile, Manchester City suffered a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium.

Chelsea's title charge is largely based on their tight defense. Thomas Tuchel's side have only conceded three goals in 10 Premier League matches so far this season.

The Stamford Bridge outfit have also found goals from all over the pitch, with as many as 17 different players scoring a goal for Chelsea.

UCL Steve👨🏻‍💻 @FPLSteve Chelsea have had 17 different goal scorers this season (more than any other club in Europe) #CFC Chelsea have had 17 different goal scorers this season (more than any other club in Europe) #CFC https://t.co/fS0ItzsKCJ

Chelsea have a great opportunity to increase their firm hold on top of the Premier League as they take on Sean Dyche's Burnley side next weekend.

