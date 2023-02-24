“Oh lord not again”, “It was so obvious” – Fans notice interesting trend after Manchester United’s Europa League Round of 16 draw

Manchester United fans are becoming exhausted with facing Spanish opposition after they were drawn against Real Betis in the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League. Erik ten Hag's Reds beat Barcelona 2-1 on Thursday (February 23) in the knockout playoffs.

They will now face the Blaugrana's La Liga rivals Betis in the last 16. It will be the third Spanish opposition they will play this season. Ten Hag's men started their Europa League campaign in Group E alongside Real Sociedad.

In fact, the last defeat the Red Devils suffered at Old Trafford was a 1-0 setback to Sociedad on November 3. They had beated Imanol Alguacil's side 1-0 in the reverse fixture at Reale Arena on September 8. However, that victory wasn't enough to secure them top spot in Group E.

Manchester United missed out on an automatic place in the Round of 16 to Sociedad on goal difference. They topped Group E ahead of the second-placed Red Devils. Meanwhile, Sheriff Tiraspol finished third and Omonia came bottom.

Ten Hag's men were placed in the Europa League knockout playoffs, where they were pitted against La Liga leaders Barcelona. The two European heavyweights played out an enthraling 2-2 draw at the Camp Nou on February 17.

However, it was the Premier League giants who marched into the last 16 with a 2-1 win at Old Trafford in the second leg on Thursday (February 23). Second-half goals from Brazilians Fred and Antony cancelled out Robert Lewandowski's first-half penalty.

United have learned that they will face yet more Spanish opposition in Betis. Manuel Pellegrini's side finished atop Group C, ahead of former United manager Jose Mourinho's AS Roma.

Manchester United's Luke Shaw eager to end club's trophy drought

Luke Shaw is eyeing Carabao Cup glory.

Manchester United haven't won a trophy since 2017 but have the chance to do so against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday (February 26).

Shaw has been at Old Trafford since 2014 and has won the Europa League and the League Cup during that time. The English left-back is eager to win more silverware with the Red Devils this weekend. He said (via RTE):

"It has been such a long time since we have won a trophy. People will say it is the Carabao Cup, but for us, it is massive. It is something we have been aiming for a long time, to get that winning feeling back, that feeling of winning trophies."

The Red Devils are favourites to beat Newcastle on Sunday. Ten Hag's side head into the final in brilliant form, losing just once since the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

