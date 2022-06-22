"Okay you're pickling your liver" - Collymore says Manchester City boss Guardiola will be looking at Grealish's performances in pre-season closely after his extravagant parties at Las Vegas

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will be keeping a close eye on Jack Grealish in pre-season following the attacker's extravagant partying in Las Vegas this summer; This is the opinion of former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore, who has advised the player against choosing that kind of lifestyle.

Jack Grealish was all over the news last weekend after he was captured partying hard in Las Vegas during his vacation in the United States, alongside Andy Robertson and Declan Rice. Stan Collymore believes the Manchester City attacker has put himself up for a media drama following the episode.

Drunk Jack Grealish @DrunkGreaIish Jack Grealish leaving a nightclub in Las Vegas at 4am. Jack Grealish leaving a nightclub in Las Vegas at 4am. https://t.co/vIkpCln6aI

He was quoted as saying, by Mirror:

“I recoil every time I see him on the front a newspaper because my concern is that, with the acquiescence of the media, he is painting himself as, 'the new Gazza'. Everyone has been looking for one and we thought it might be Phil Foden for a while, but if Jack isn’t careful it’s going to be him.

"As soon as I read he was going to Las Vegas with a load of mates, I thought the media was setting the scene for a wild weekend. For all we knew, they could have been going off on a Buddhist retreat — but obviously the narrative is already right because of course he was going to stick to the Beatles sunglasses with his bleached blond hair and all the gear."

Stan Collymore further claimed that the development will force Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to pay more attention to Jack Grealish's performances in pre-season.

The Englishman continued:

"So I know what’s coming for Jack and what’s coming is, firstly, they say, ‘Good looking lad, all right, Jack, he’s enjoying it’. And he’ll be thinking, ‘I can play football and go out, what a great life this is’.

“But then he’ll have a run of bad games and the die will be cast, and once it’s cast it’s very difficult to get off. I guarantee Jurgen Klopp will be seeing the photos and thinking, ‘I dodged a bullet there’. While his boss at City, Pep Guardiola, will be saying, ‘Okay, you’re pickling your liver. Well, let’s see what you’re like in pre-season compared to the other boys’."

Jack Grealish won the Premier League title with Manchester City last season

How Jack Grealish fared in his debut season at Manchester City

Jack Grealish endured a slow start to life at Manchester City last season, following his £100 million transfer from Aston Villa. The attacker made 39 appearances for the Cityzens across all competitions during the campaign, contributing four goals and six assists.

Barry Bannan @bazzabannan25 What is jack Grealish actually doing wrong by being in vegas enjoying his time off 🤷‍♂️ lay off the kids back most other premier league players doing exact same but nothing being said ! What is jack Grealish actually doing wrong by being in vegas enjoying his time off 🤷‍♂️ lay off the kids back most other premier league players doing exact same but nothing being said !

Although he won the Premier League title with the team, his individual exploits left a lot to be desired and many will be expecting him to raise his level of performance next term. The England international will be hoping to have more of an impact next season

