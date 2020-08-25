Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has revealed how he, along with Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, convinced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to sign Bruno Fernandes.

According to the former Manchester United left-back, Solskjaer consulted him before making a move for the Portuguese. Since Ronaldo has already shared the dressing room with Fernandes, Evra decided to discuss the transfer option with him. Ronaldo also supposedly agreed with Manchester United's choice, hailing Fernandes' quality and professionalism.

Evra also admitted that Manchester United may not have finished in the top four if not for Fernandes, while also acknowledging that his beloved club are still a few steps behind the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

Following a period of intense speculation, Manchester United finally managed to lure Bruno Fernandes to Old Trafford for a total fee of £67.6 million on a five-and-a-half-year contract, in the winter transfer window.

"Ole texted me when they wanted Bruno," reveals Manchester United legend Evra

Former Manchester United ace Patrice Evra played a key role in Fernandes' switch to Old Trafford

Fernandes has turned out to be a revelation, as he made an instant impact since joining from Sporting CP.

In his debut season, the Portuguese has scored eight and assisted a further seven goals in the Premier League. He has already won the Player of the Month award twice, while he also finished the Europa League as the top scorer.

More notably, it's the creative influence and overall balance he adds to the Manchester United setup.

Evra revealed how he helped Manchester United sign him, saying:

“United can’t challenge Liverpool or Man City. Not yet. There’s been massive damage but we’re moving in the right direction. When they wanted to sign Bruno Fernandes, Ole texted me. I asked for advice from Cristiano Ronaldo. Cristiano says: ‘Bruno’s a good guy and very professional.’"

He continued:

"I say: ‘Ole, I’ve spoken with Cristiano. Let’s go for it.’ And Fernandes had a massive impact. Without him, I don’t think we would have qualified for the Champions League.”

Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes form a lethal pair in midfield for Manchester United

Indeed, Fernandes' intelligence steered Manchester United to third place in the Premier League. No other club amassed as many points since the lockdown as Solskjaer's side.

Finally, the Norwegian manager seems to have found his best midfield, comprising of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic alongside Fernandes. Undoubtedly, this forms one of the most dynamic midfield combination in the division.

Evra also explained how Fernandes' addition relieved the pressure off Pogba's shoulders.

"Paul’s really misunderstood. People talk more about his hairstyle but he’s a great kid, a shy boy actually. It was important for Fernandes to relieve that attention on Paul. It wasn’t fair. Paul is a happy person and we have been close so long," he added.

Following an improved season, Manchester United are set to challenge for trophies in the forthcoming term.

