Reports: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eyes move for 3 Juventus stars

Manchester United have set their sights on signing Douglas Costa, Federico Bernardeschi and Aaron Ramsey, according to Corriere dello Sport in Italy. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly keen on getting the three players as he looks to strengthen the squad depth.

Corriere dello Sport reports that Douglas Costa is Solskjaer's top target right now as a move for Jadon Sancho is in the balance. The Brazilian reportedly has a €40 million price tag on him but Manchester United value him at €10 million less at €30 million.

The second Juventus player linked with Manchester United is Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian is reportedly not in the plans of Andrea Pirlo at the Turin club and has been made available by the Serie A champions. Bernardeschi has a €40 million price tag, and the report also claims that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a big fan of Italian.

The final player reportedly linked with the Red Devils is Aaron Ramsey. The former Arsenal star joined Juventus on a free transfer last summer and has not been at his best in Italy.

The Bianconeri are reportedly looking to sell him for €20 million this summer. He is also reportedly not in the plans of the new manager, Pirlo. Ramsey has been linked with a move back to the Premier League for months now.

Latest on Jadon Sancho to Manchester United

Borussia Dortmund club director, Sebastian Kehl, was once again asked about the possibility of Jadon Sancho joining Manchester United this summer. He told Goal:

“Jadon is happy to stay. He has a contract until 2023. This team is the best we had. We have a mixture of very good, young, and mature players. We tried to develop the team in the last few years. Hopefully we can win titles in the next season because titles are what matter the most in the end.”

Manchester United were desperate to sign Sancho this summer, and Borussia Dortmund were open to selling him as well. However, they had set a deadline of August 10th for the transfer agreement but the two clubs did not find an agreement, which means Sancho is staying put for another season.