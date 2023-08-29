Oleksandr Zinchenko claims Arsenal star is the most underrated player in the PL, believes he is better than Manchester United's Casemiro

Oleksandr Zinchenko has labelled Arsenal teammate Thomas Partey as the most underrated player in the league.

The Ukrainian left-back said on The Five's YouTube channel about the most underrated Premier League player:

"Underrated? I think Thomas Partey."

The host asked Zinchenko if Partey is better than Manchester United's Casemiro. He replied:

"Listen, I don't wanna say something bad. He is absolutely (a) world-class player as well, Casemiro. Five Champions League. But for me, if you want me to choose one, Thomas Partey."

Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in October 2020 for €50 million and has played 103 games for the Gunners under Mikel Arteta. He has largely played as a defensive midfielder, which is his natural position.

However, the Ghana international has, at times, been used as a makeshift inverted right-back under Arteta this term. Declan Rice's signing means the Englishman will start as the No. 6 if the manager isn't playing a double pivot.

Partey, 30, has been linked with a move away from the Emirates this summer. According to Turkish outlet Fanatik (h/t Mirror), Arsenal recently rejected a €10 million offer from Galatasaray for the defensive midfielder, as it didn't match their €14 million valuation.

Party has entered the final two years of his contract with the north London giants.

Mikel Arteta gives verdict on Arsenal star's error against Fulham

Arsenal were off to a horrible start against Fulham at the weekend when they conceded inside the first minute.

Declan Rice played a pass to Bukayo Saka on the right flank, where the English winger was pressed by three Newcastle United players. The tactic worked, and Saka played a backpass that found Andreas Pereira.

The pass was so well-placed for the Brazilian playmaker that he did not even take a touch and scored with a clever first-time finish. Saka made amends by scoring a penalty in the 70th minute before Eddie Nketiah completed the comeback two minutes later.

However, a late goal from Joao Palhinha after Fulham were reduced to 10 men meant the spoils were shared at the Emirates. Arteta reflected on the mistake, telling the club's website:

"Errors are part of football, and it’s where you make them and how the opponent takes them, it’s the difference. ... It's part of football."

The draw snapped the Gunners' perfect start to the season, having won three games across competitions. That included the FA Community Shield against Manchester City and league wins against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace.