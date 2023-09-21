Oleksandr Zinchenko and Declan Rice react as Arsenal star provides injury update on Instagram

Arsenal midfielders Oleksandr Zinchenko and Declan Rice have reacted to new signing Jurrien Timber's heartening injury update.

Timber, 22, sustained a potentially season-ending ACL injury in the Gunners' 2-1 opening-day Premier League win at home to Nottingham Forest. The right-back - who had arrived from Ajax on a £34.2 million transfer - lasted just 50 minutes before getting subbed off.

He subsequently underwent surgery and was recently spotted with his teammates at their London Colney training ground partaking in the club's squad picture for the season.

On Wednesday (September 20), Timber posted a picture on Instagram of himself walking on crutches as he begins his long road to recovery. His Gunners teammates Oleksandr Zinchenko and Declan Rice have reacted as well as compatriot Noa Lang.

Here's Timber's Instagram post:

Lang commented:

"Let's go."

Zinchenko posted:

"Together bro"

Rice responded:

"Monster"

Here's a screenshot of the Arsenal duo's comments on Timber's Instagram post:

Screenshot of Lang, Zinchenko and Rice's comments on Timber's Instagram post

Meanwhile, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta recently said this about Timber (as per football.london) despite potentially losing the player for the season:

“Look at Jurrien. We’re extremely happy but, for a different reason, we don’t have him on the field. We paid a lot of money and he’s a player that’s going to be really important. But it’s not working at the moment because he can’t fulfil his job.

"Sometimes, it’s for that reason. But sometimes they’re not fitting in because they’re not playing well enough – and the coach makes so many mistakes that he doesn’t get the best from a player.“

Arsenal return to UEFA Champions League with a bang

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal haven't really missed Timber, winning four of their five Premier League games and drawing the other, to occupy fourth place in the standings. The Gunners are two points adrift of leaders Manchester City (15).

Meanwhile, Arteta and Co. also dazzled in their first UEFA Champions League game since the 2016-17 season. The Gunners took apart Dutch side PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates on Wednesday (September 20).

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring in the eighth minute before Leandro Trossard doubled the lead 12 minutes later. Gabriel Jesus all but ended the game as a contest by adding a third in the 38th minute.

Twenty minutes from time, captain Martin Odegaard added gloss to the scoreline as the Gunners ended their long Champions League absence with a resounding win.