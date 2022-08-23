Omonia Nicosia vs Gent prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League playoffs 2022-23 

Omonia Nicosia will welcome Gent to the Neo GSP Stadium for the second leg of their UEFA Europa League playoff tie.

The hosts currently hold the advantage in the tie courtesy of their 2-0 away victory in the first leg last week. Charalampos Charalampous and Brandon Barker scored in either half to help the Cypriots leave Belgium with a shock win.

Gent will be looking to overturn the two-goal deficit to qualify for the group stage of the Europa League.

Omonia Nicosia vs Gent Head-to-Head

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides and Omonia Nicosia's surprise win put them in the driving seat in the tie.

The win saw Nicosia register their first win of the season, having kicked off their campaign with a 2-0 defeat to rivals Apollon in the Cypriot Super Cup.

Gent's defeat last week halted a run of four games unbeaten in which they won two and drew two of their four league games.

Omonia Nicosia form guide (all competitions): W-L

Gent form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-D

Omonia Nicosia vs Gent Team News

Omonia Nicosia

Loizos Loizou is the only injury concern for the home side. There are no suspension worries for manager Neil Lennon.

Injury: Loizos Loizou

Suspension: None

Gent

Tarik Tissoudali has been ruled out with a long-term ACL injury. Elisha Owusu and Julien de Sart are doubts for the game. There are no suspension worries for the Belgians.

Injury: Tarik Tissoudali

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Elisha Owusu, Julien de Sart

Omonia Nicosia vs Gent Predicted XI

Omonia Nicosia Predicted XI (4-5-1): Fabiano (GK); Nikolas Panagiotou, Hector Yuste, Nemanja Miletic, Adam Matthews; Jan Lecjacks, Charalampos Charalampous, Mix Disgerud, Fouad Bachirou, Bruno; Andronikos Kakoulis

Gent Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Davy Roef (GK); Nurio Fortuna, Jordan Torungarigha, Michael Ngadeu, Andreas Hansen-Olsen; Hyun-Seok Hong, Sven Kums; Jens Petter Hauge, Andrew Hjulsager, Alessio Castro-Montes; Hugo Cuypers

Omonia Nicosia vs Gent Prediction

Gent were overwhelming favorites to secure progress in this tie but their poor result in front of their fans has put them at risk of dropping into the Conference League.

Omonia Nicosia have a two-goal cushion and are unlikely to be too adventurous. The hosts will prioritize sitting deep and trying to catch Gent on the break. We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Omonia Nicosia 1-2 Gent

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P