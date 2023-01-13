“On their day they are a good team, but I wouldn’t fancy them here” – Mark Lawrenson predicts winner of Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has predicted Chelsea to edge out a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in the London derby this weekend. The two sides meet at Stamford Bridge on January 15, with all eyes on the three points.

Chelsea are in poor form and their loss to Fulham during the week made things worse. They have won just once in their last five league matches and need a big win at all costs.

In his weekly predictions for Paddy Power, Lawrenson claimed he did not expect the Blues to lose to Fulham. However, he believes they have what it takes to win at home this weekend. He wrote:

"I didn't expect Chelsea to lose at Fulham, but did know it would be a tough one. They played OK and the red card to Joao Felix hurt them. They can maybe get on a roll back in front of their own fans at Stamford Bridge. Palace don't spend fortunes and have some good young players. On their day they are good team, but I wouldn't fancy them here.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace

Graham Potter under pressure at Chelsea

Graham Potter's time at Stamford Bridge has seen the club sink to 10th in the Premier League table and a large section of the fans are calling for his sacking. However, the English manager is confident about recovering and wants to remain positive about turning things around.

Speaking in his presser ahead of the Palace clash, Potter said:

"We have to recover. We have to recover from the disappointment of the game [against Fulham]. We have to assess all the players in terms of recovery and injury, whatever we have. Then we have to be positive, move forward and take a home game on. It's another London derby against a team with dangerous players. So we have to be good ourselves and prepare the team."

Talking about the opponents this week, Potter added:

"They've always got dangerous players, young players, so they are maybe not as consistent as they would like, but the quality they have – Eze, Olise, Zaha obviously – these are players who can travel with the ball well, can attack, can eliminate you in one-vs-one situations."

Crystal Palace can go level on points with Potter's side with a win this weekend.

Poll : 0 votes