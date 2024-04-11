On loan Arsenal star Kieran Tierney rates Gunners' chances of winning the Premier League this season

On-loan Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney has backed the Gunners to win the Premier League title this season. The Scotland international, who is currently on loan at Real Sociedad, has claimed that his former club are in a better position than that of the last season.

Tierney was part of the Arsenal side that narrowly missed out on the Premier League last year despite leading the table for most of the season. The Scotsman has claimed that the Gunners have learnt from their experience which could help them this campaign.

The former Celtic defender highlighted the defensive resilience of Mikel Arteta's side and their ability to dominate games. Tierney said, as quoted by afcstuff on X (formerly Twitter):

“I think they can. I don’t know exactly the run-in for the three team fighting for it, but I think they’re in a better position than last year.”

The 26-year-old added:

“They’ve got more experience, their whole game has developed so much, defensively they’re solid, they don’t give much away. If you can keep that record up, then 100 per cent, you’ve got every chance to go & do it.”

Arsenal are currently leading the three-horse race for the Premier League title albeit by the finest of margins. They are level on points with Liverpool but ahead on goal difference while Manchester City are just one point behind the two sides.

Kieran Tierney left the Gunners on loan last summer in search of more first-team football at Real Sociedad. His injury problems and the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko saw his minutes cut short last season.

Tierney has made only 22 appearances across competitions for Real Sociedad this season missing 16 games with injuries. With his contract at the Emirates expiring in 2026, the Scotsman could be on his way out of the club permanently this summer.

Ian Wright criticizes Arsenal star Bukayo Saka following penalty controversy against Bayern Munich

Arsenal legend Ian Wright claimed that the referee made the right decision by not awarding the Gunners a late penalty against Bayern Munich. Mikel Arteta's side could only salvage a 2-2 draw against the German giants in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

The game had a fair share of controversies and one of those was Bukayo Saka's penalty appeals being overlooked by the referee in the dying minutes of the game. Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright claimed that Saka was inviting contact from Manuel Neuer and it was never a penalty. He said:

"I don’t think it’s a penalty. Whatever angle you see, Saka’s gone in and moved the ball with his left foot. At that point you should be moving to your left but for some reason his leg actually went out to the right. This is why it felt very strange for him to be fouled in that manner. He shouldn’t be anywhere near Neuer, his right leg shouldn’t be there, it should be coming across to the left-hand side to tap the ball into the net. If he gets past him and stands on his feet, then he gets the tap-in."

Wright added:

"I thought it was strange that his body was moving the other way. It seems to me that his body is moving that way because that’s where the goalkeeper is and he’s trying to initiate the contact. I’m sorry, that’s how I see it. I’m just confused because the ball has gone to the left and Neuer has stopped so Saka doesn’t have to avoid him. If we’re going to be honest about it – and I’m going to be honest – I wanted it to be a penalty more than anything else. But if the ball is going that way I don’t know why he’s going the other."

Arsenal will travel to the Allianz Arena for the second leg which will take place on Wednesday, April 17.

