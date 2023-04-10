On-loan Manchester City star Joao Cancelo sends message to Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus following the Gunners' 2-2 draw against Liverpool

Bayern Munich defender Joao Cancelo has reacted to a post from former Manchester City teammate Gabriel Jesus after his Arsenal side played out a 2-2 draw against Liverpool.

The Gunners surrendered a 2-0 lead to drop crucial points at Anfield and thus leave room for City to close the gap on them in the title race.

Jesus, who joined Arsenal from City, was on target for the north London club alongside Gabriel Martinelli. After the first 40 minutes, it looked as though the Gunners would coast to an important win over Liverpool.

However, Mohamed Salah's goal in the 42nd minute and a 87th-minute header from Roberto Firmino were enough to rescue a point for Jurgen Klopp's team.

The result also meant that Arsenal are now 10 games without a win against Liverpool at Anfield, drawing three and losing seven respectively.

Meanwhile, after the game, Brazilian striker Jesus reacted to his team's disappointing 2-2 draw against Liverpool. He, however, did show support for his teammates and urged them to keep fighting in the title race.

He captioned the post:

"Not the result we wanted, but always proud of this group. We still have a lot to fight yet. Let's do it together! *muscle emoji* *fist emoji*.

Former teammate Cancelo, who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich, reacted to the post from Jesus with the message "Play hard" along with a 'fire emoji'.

The Gunners are currently at the top of the Premier League table with 73 points. City are six points behind them but have a game in hand. The two teams will also have to play each other at the Etihad on April 26, in what could be a virtual final for the league trophy.

B/R Football @brfootball



This title race is going down to the wire Arsenal six points clear. City with a game in hand. They face off at the end of the month.This title race is going down to the wire Arsenal six points clear. City with a game in hand. They face off at the end of the month. This title race is going down to the wire 💪 https://t.co/n8oXDfyK1w

Cancelo joined Bayern Munich in January on loan from Manchester City, after reportedly falling out with manager Pep Guardiola.

Arsenal manager reacts to his side's 2-2 draw against Liverpool

Mikel Arteta bemoaned his team's 2-2 draw against Liverpool over the weekend. The Gunners surrendered a 2-0 lead to end the game with a point.

Speaking after the game, Arteta said:

"When you concede at the end it’s always two points dropped because you have it and you’re suffering in certain moments," said the Arsenal boss.

He added:

“The feeling is ‘Ah we should have done it’. But being fair to ourselves, they had four big chances that they could score and the penalty. We have to look at ourselves in the mirror and we should have done better in the second half."

Arsenal will next be in action against West Ham United this weekend.

Poll : 0 votes