"On my side it's pretty clear" - Neymar delivers verdict on PSG future amid rumors of exit

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar Jr. has opened up on the uncertainty surrounding his future at the French capital club.

The Brazilian forward has made it abundantly clear that he has no plans on leaving the Parc des Princes.

French outlet L'Equipe reported that PSG have been considering letting the 30-year-old depart this summer for the right offer.

However, Neymar has insisted that he has not been comminicated by the Ligue 1 champions regarding their intentions of selling him.

The Brazilian told Oh My Goal, as quoted by Get Football France News:

“For the time being, nobody has told me anything, but on my side it’s pretty clear I want to stay.”

L'Equipe suggested that Neymar's relationship with PSG's star man Kylian Mbappe has deteriorated, which is why the club are willing to offload Neymar.

PSG are also looking to balance the books after agreeing a £650,000-a-week deal with Mbappe and could let the Brazilian go. They have offered Neymar to several top clubs in Europe but none of them have registered an interest.

Saudi Arabia-funded Newcastle United could afford the former Barcelona superstar. However, they lack Champions League football which could be a dealbreaker.

We will have to wait and see what awaits the Brazilian talisman as his future seems to be up in the air.

Neymar has been far from a success at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain made a statement by signing Neymar from Barcelona in 2017 for a €222 million fee. His transfer fee remains a world-record and he was widely expected to become the face of PSG's ambitious project.

However, it is fair to say that the Brazilian has not quite lived up to the sky-high expectations in Paris. He has scored 100 goals and made 60 assists in 144 appearances across competitions.

He has been pretty much overshadowed by Kylian Mbappe at the Parc des Princes, with the French superstar outperforming him in every department.

Neymar has struggled with persistent injury problems during his time at Paris Saint-Germain.

Even though he usually delivers when he is available, missing too many games has not helped the reputation of the former Santos star.

Aged 30, it will now be incredibly difficult for Paris Saint-Germain to offload the Brazilian due to his injury problems and very high wage demands.

There are very few top clubs in Europe who can afford the 30-year-old unless he takes a significant wage cut.

