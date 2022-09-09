"Once again" - David Silva takes cheeky dig at Manchester United after Real Sociedad's victory in Europa League 

Real Sociedad playmaker David Silva has taken a cheeky dig at Manchester United following his side's 1-0 win over the Red Devils on September 9.

Silva played a hand in Sociedad being awarded the controversial penalty which secured victory in their UEFA Europa League opener.

Braiz Mendez slotted home from the spot after Silva's shot was adjudged to have been stopped by Lisandro Martinez with his arm.

The ball had deflected off the Argentine's leg and onto his arm.

Sociedad saw out a 1-0 win over a disappointing United side despite the debate over the award of the penalty.

Silva took the time to mock his longtime rivals, having previously played for their cross-city neighbors Manchester City.

The former City midfielder took to social media and appeared to take a dig at Manchester United:

"Once again."

Silva played against United for City on 19 occasions, winning nine, drawing once and losing nine.

The Spaniard boasts a record of four goals and four assists in those games.

Meanwhile, Sociedad's social media team posted a video of Silva with the caption:

"Manchester is blue and white."

The Red Devils were haphazard throughout the defeat, unable to replicate the fine form they had shown in recent games.

Erik ten Hag's side had gone on a four-game winning streak prior to the defeat to Sociedad.

Manchester United disappoint in defeat to Sociedad

Ten Hag's men slump to defeat

Manchester United seemed to have turned a corner following a demoralizing start to the season.

A 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in the season-opener was followed by a 4-0 thrashing away at Brentford.

Ten Hag seemingly ramped up his troops as they bounced back with four wins on the trot.

However, there will be question marks over the team the Dutch tactician decided to field against Sociedad.

Fred in an advanced midfield role did not work whilst Cristiano Ronaldo's woes continued as he was poor throughout.

New signing Casemiro had a night to forget, as did fellow Brazilian arrival Antony.

The fact that Harry Maguire has now started the three defeats of Ten Hag's tenure speaks volumes.

The Red Devils looked much improved when Martinez came on but he was unfortunately at fault for the penalty award.

The defeat is a setback as United had been expected to beat the La Liga side who had started their season off with two wins, a draw and a defeat.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett