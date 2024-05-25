“Once he’s at PSG, he’ll want to stay for 25 years” - Nasser Al-Khelaifi once made emphatic claim when warned about Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi's old comments about Kylian Mbappe potentially joining Real Madrid have emerged online. He was confident back then that the Frenchman would not want to leave the Parisians.

Mbappe joined PSG from AS Monaco, initially on loan, in 2017. Before that move, Al-Khelaifi was warned that Mbappe could want to join Real Madrid at some point. He made a bold comment at that time, saying: (via Madrid Xtra on X):

"Once he's at PSG, he'll want to stay for 25 years."

That, however, isn't the case. Mbappe will leave PSG at the expiration of his contract this summer and looks poised to join Real Madrid as a free agent.

Kylian Mbappe, however, leaves PSG as their all-time top scorer. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner scored 256 goals and provided 108 assists in 307 appearances for the Parisians. He scored 44 goals and provided 10 assists in 47 appearances in his final season, helping them win the Ligue 1 title.

Mbappe has won 14 trophies as a PSG player, including six Ligue 1 titles and can add to it on May 25 in the Coupe de France final against Lyon. PSG will need some serious reinforcement to replace the high-performing superstar.

Former Real Betis star claims he would take Man City star over Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid: reports

Former Real Betis star Benjamin Zarandona has claimed that he'd take Rodri over Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid.

Mbappe looks set to join Los Merengues this season. However, Zarandona thinks Rodri will be a more impactful signing for the Madrid giants. He told Diario AS (voa PSG Talk):

"If I had an unlimited budget, I would not sign Haaland or Mbappe, but Rodrigo. Maybe it's not as spectacular as others, but it's a scandal how he moves City and the importance he has in a game."

Rodri, however, looks unlikely to join Los Blancos soon. The former Atletico Madrid star is a key piece in City's puzzle, having made 256 appearances f them.. To add to that, Carlo Ancelotti's side have several top youngsters in their ranks like Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, and more.