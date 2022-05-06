“Once surrounded by high-level players, I will have a better statistical return” – Saint-Maximin expresses concern with Newcastle teammates in controversial interview 

Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin has given a controversial interview where he appears to have criticized his teammates.

The highly-rated 25-year-old has scored five times and created four assists in his 32 Premier League appearances this season. However, the winger insists he would be more productive if he was playing for a better team.

Speaking to French magazine SoFoot (as per The Mirror), the Magpies attacker said:

“The changes that are going to take place in Newcastle thanks to the takeover will benefit me. I take the example of Bruno Guimaraes, frankly, he is a player who will take us to new levels. Being able to delegate responsibility for the offensive sector will help me."

He added:

"I'll give an example: with my qualities, if you put me in the France team with a Benzema and a Mbappe, I wouldn't have much to do to improve my stats, to be honest.

He stated that while dribbling isn't difficult for him, he needs better finishers to help improve his statistics. He said:

"Eliminating an opponent with a dribble is not something very difficult for me. What's really complicated is everything that comes after, but I know very well that once surrounded by high-level players, I will have a better statistical return. Because when you do a key pass, as we say here, whether it ends with a goal or not is no longer up to you."

The Frenchman added:

“The day I have a player capable of finishing actions, I will make seasons with 10-15 assists, and I will change dimensions in people's heads. Inevitably, you're prettier in a team that rotates than in a team at the bottom of the table, it's completely normal. Any player who plays in Barcelona will be considered better than if he played in Clermont-Ferrand.”

Saint-Maximin set for showdown talks with Newcastle following controversial interview

Magpies boss Eddie Howe has confirmed the Frenchman will apologize to his teammates to avoid any fallout the quotes may have triggered within the squad.

Newcastle have been in superb form since the turn of the year, with their defeat to Liverpool last time out their first loss at St. James' Park since December.

Howe was clearly left furious by Saint-Maximin and insists he has also spoken to the player. The Toon boss said in a press conference (via The Mirror):

“We will be speaking with the squad, and making sure there’s no fallout from that, because unity has been our strength. It’s vitally important that we keep that at all costs. I saw the quotes, spoke with Allan."

The 44-year-old manager added:

“Ideally I would not want any of my players speaking about anything other than themselves and their own careers. I don’t think players need to talk about other players or players from other clubs. It is all about our club."

Newcastle next face Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, May 8 at the Etihad.

