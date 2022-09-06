"One of the best of his generation" - PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe wowed by 22-year-old attacker

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe believes Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is one of the best forwards of his generation.

The two sides will meet in the UEFA Champions League later tonight (September 6) at the Parc des Princes.

The PSG forward insists that the Serbia international has immense potential to become a 'top striker' in the near future. The Frenchman said as quoted by HITC:

“Vlahovic is a quality striker. He’s one of the best of his generation. He can do much better going forward, he has so much to give. He has already shown so much. Only time will tell, but I don’t think it is a big risk for me to say that he will be a top striker in the coming years.”

Vlahovic joined Juventus from Fiorentina in January. The striker swiftly kickstarted his career in Turin, scoring on his debut against Hellas Verona last season.

The Serbian forward has enjoyed a brilliant start to the 2022-23 season as well. Vlahovic has already bagged four goals for the Serie A side in just as many appearances. The Juventus striker belted two scintillating free-kicks into the back of the net in his last two Serie A outings, with both goals being nearly identical.

Kylian Mbappe has already scored seven goals in only five Ligue 1 appearances for PSG so far this term. The 2018 World Cup Winner continues to showcase his worth by being an integral aspect of manager Christophe Galtier's debut season in charge.

The French boss has witnessed goals galore as PSG have already recorded a whopping 24 goals so far in only six Ligue 1 encounters.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe reveals conversations with President of France that convinced him to stay in Paris

Mbappe has revealed the conversations that he had with Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, who convinced him to stay at PSG.

The French superstar was heavily linked with Real Madrid this summer. However, Mbappe ruled out any possibility of a move to Madrid after signing a three-year contract extension with the Parisians.

Earlier this summer, the forward admitted that the French president played a crucial role in convincing him to extend his stay in France during a phone call. between the duo took place.

Mbappe has now provided further details on his phone call with Macron. He said (via Marca):

"I never imagined I was going to talk with the president about my future, about my future in my career, so it's something crazy, really something crazy. He told me, 'I want you to stay, I don't want you to leave now as you are so important for the country.' He said, 'You have time to leave, you can stay a little bit more.'"

"Of course, when the president says that to you, that counts."

