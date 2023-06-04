"One of the best leagues there is" - Randal Kolo Muani flattered by PSG interest but dreams of playing in Premier League

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) target Randal Kolo Muani has said that he dreams of playing in the Premier League. The Frenchman is a top target for Manchester United as Erik ten Hag's side look to reinforce their attack in the summer.

The 24-year-old has been in great form for Eintracht Frankfurt this season. He has scored 23 goals and provided 17 assists in 46 games across competitions this season. The player is a top target for several clubs, including the Parisians and Red Devils.

Speaking about his future, Kolo Muani told Canal+:

"It's flattering that PSG is behind you, like all the other big clubs. It's not because you come from the Paris region or that you grew up there that you automatically have to play at PSG. Frankly , who wouldn't dream of playing in the Premier League? It's one of the best leagues there is."

Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director's stance on Randal Kolo Muani amid interest from Manchester United & PSG

With several top clubs lining up to make a move for Randal Kolo Munai, his current club, Eintracht Frankfurt's sporting director Markus Krosche has revealed their stance on the player.

Krosche said that while there are interested parties, they're yet to receive a formal offer. He also added that the player's transfer sum will need to be worked out, telling Faz.Net:

"There may already be one or two interested parties. But, so far, there has been no one who has approached us, it is all speculation so far. We don't have to sell him.

"Sure, we also have to work out transfer fees – but we don't have our backs to the wall. On the contrary, we have built up a good economic starting position, thanks to our successes after coronavirus."

He added:

"At some point, sums will be on the table that it would be irresponsible not to think about. I'm not putting him on the market, and I don't want to transfer him. My goal is that Randal stays with us."

Kolo Muani is contracted with the Bundesliga club till the end of the 2026-27 season. He has an estimated market value of €65 million, but a deal could cost close to €100 million.

