"One of the best players in the league so far" - Pundit claims Arsenal star Unai Emery signed has been one of the best in the Premier League along with Erling Haaland this season 

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jermaine Jenas has claimed that Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has been one of the standout names in the Premier League this season. He also put the Brazilian in the same bracket as Manchester City star Erling Haaland.

Martinelli, who joined the Gunners from Brazilian outfit Ituano for £6.4 million in the summer of 2019, has been in fine fettle on the left flank at the Emirates Stadium this season. He has registered four goals and two assists in nine Premier League starts.

A technical dribbler with pace and directness, Martinelli has cemented his place in Mikel Arteta's plans since recovering from a knee injury last November. Alongside Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka, he has been crucial in helping the Gunners to the top of the table with 24 points from nine games.

LiveScore @livescore



Gabriel Martinelli Just ONE player has created 20+ chances & completed 20+ take-ons this season in the Premier League 🌪Gabriel Martinelli Just ONE player has created 20+ chances & completed 20+ take-ons this season in the Premier League 🌪Gabriel Martinelli 🇧🇷🔴 https://t.co/EgzpU9OX1k

Speaking on BBC MOTDx (via HITC), Jenas asserted that Martinelli has been one of the best in the league:

"[He's] arguably been one of the best players in the league so far. Him and Haaland."

He continued:

"If you were going to do like a Player of the Year so far, then Haaland, you might as well give him the trophy now. Martinelli would be around that conversation, I would say."

Martinelli, who had four trials with Manchester United as a teenager, recently established himself as a first-team starter for Arsenal. With Emile Smith Rowe still recovering from groin surgery, Martinelli is expected to continue his form against Leeds United on Sunday (16 October).

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



“We are talking [about new deal] so let’s see what is going to happen, but I want to stay at Arsenal, of course”, quotes via Gabriel Martinelli announces his plan on future: “I want to stay at Arsenal, of course”.“We are talking [about new deal] so let’s see what is going to happen, but I want to stay at Arsenal, of course”, quotes via @gunnerblog Gabriel Martinelli announces his plan on future: “I want to stay at Arsenal, of course”. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC“We are talking [about new deal] so let’s see what is going to happen, but I want to stay at Arsenal, of course”, quotes via @gunnerblog. https://t.co/hBfeuppQQ0

Haaland, on the other hand, has been the talk of the town ever since joining Pep Guardiola's side from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of £54 million in July. The Norwegian has scored a whopping 15 goals and contributed three assists in just nine Premier League matches.

Breaking records left, right and center, Haaland is well on course to secure his maiden Premier League Golden Boot at the current rate.

Paul Merson predicts outcome of Arsenal's upcoming clash against Leeds United

In his column for Sportskeeda, former England forward Paul Merson predicted a 3-0 Gunners win against Leeds on Sunday. He wrote:

"Arsenal are a team where everyone is playing to best of his ability. For now, a top-four finish is the target, but if they know what they're doing, who knows? What's the point of playing in the Premier League if you can't dream?"

Merson asserted that the Premier League leaders could prove to be too strong for the Jesse Marsch-coached outfit:

"Over the years, you just wouldn't know if they'd win this match. I'd be shocked if they don't win this weekend, and I haven't had that feeling in several years. Leeds will jump out of the blocks at a hundred miles an hour, but Arsenal will eventually take over and rip them to shreds."

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Man City and other EPL GW fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes