Paul Merson's predictions for Liverpool vs Manchester City and other Premier League GW 11 fixtures

The Premier League features another round of exciting fixtures this weekend, and we're approaching a particularly interesting portion of the season. With several teams featuring in European competitions, we may well witness a few upsets in the Premier League this month.

Things have been heating up at both ends of the Premier League table. Manchester City and Arsenal have been the best teams in the competition so far, with the latter, in particular, proving their mettle against some of the league's biggest names.

Liverpool have a massive game against Manchester City this weekend, and their Champions League performance comes as a massive boost. Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham are expected to win this weekend, and Liverpool cannot afford to drop points and fall further behind in the title race.

Leicester City and Nottingham Forest have had their struggles this season and have big games of their own this weekend. Here are my predictions for this weekend's round of Premier League fixtures.

Brentford vs Brighton & Hove Albion

This is a big Premier League game for Brentford. They're in one of those situations where they're only a couple of bad results away from a serious slump. They have Chelsea at home on Wednesday and if they lose both these matches, you would start worrying for them.

Brentford were well beat by Arsenal and Newcastle. They failed to score against Bournemouth, who barely ever keep a clean sheet. Brentford are dangerously close to the relegation zone at the moment, and I'm backing Brighton to win this game.

Prediction: Brentford 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace

I was quite shocked with Leicester's Premier League result last week - it was a poor result against Bournemouth. Crystal Palace, on the other hand, were not great in the first half against Leeds but managed to get a result in the end.

This is a big match for Brendan Rodgers, but I wouldn't even talk about sacking him. You sack him at your own peril. I don't have a clue who they can replace him with.

I thought Leicester would defeat Bournemouth last week and would kick on after that. I worry for them a little. This game's a hard one to call, and I can't see anything but goals this weekend.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-2 Crystal Palace

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest

I was at Stamford Bridge to watch Wolves play against Chelsea in the Premier League the other day, and I'm a bit worried about what I saw. Wolves played a lot of good football, but they didn't go anywhere with it. Every time Chelsea had a go, Wolves were so open.

When Diego Costa does get match-fit, I think Wolves will do well. I don't think they'll go down this season, but they'll need to sort a few things out. They're decent going forward, but they're poor at the back.

Nottingham Forest are starting to show a little bit of what they're capable of. I still think they're going to get it right with Steve Cooper - the new contract nips speculation in the bud. Wolves have been a better team going forward, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 Nottingham Forest

Fulham vs Bournemouth

This should be a really good game. Fulham have a bit of a brick wall, and Bournemouth are going the other way at the moment. If Bournemouth win, they're virtually halfway to Premier League survival already.

If Fulham lose this match, you start to think they're on a slippery slope. If they get a result, they're back on again. I lot depends on whether Aleksandar Mitrovic is fit - I can't tell you who's going to win without that information. But I do think Mitrovic will play, so I'm backing Fulham to win this Premier League game.

Prediction: Fulham 2-1 Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

Tottenham are starting to click under Antonio Conte. They did well to stay where they are without Son Heung-Min. Now that he's started to play regularly, I think they'll do well. They haven't played too well so far and they're third in the Premier League - there's nothing too wrong with that.

Teams like Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur need to keep their focus on the top four. Two big teams are going to miss out this season, and you don't want to be one of them. They need to keep on ticking away and reassess after the World Cup. Tottenham have stepped up this month and should be able to win this Premier League game.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Everton

Southampton vs West Ham United

This is a big match for Southampton - the home fans will want a win. I like the manager, but you're going to hear a lot of things coming out about his job now. Southampton are a bit stuck at the moment.

Gianluca Scamacca looks like a good signing for West Ham. They took a big call to keep Michail Antonio out, but he came on and scored his goal as well. He has been struggling a little bit, but he can come on against tiring defenders and do major damage.

Prediction: Southampton 1-2 West Ham United

Manchester United vs Newcastle United

I like the way Newcastle are playing at the moment - they absolutely dismantled Fulham last week. You've got to give them credit - they've got the players and have pace on the counter.

Erik ten Hag will have to play Cristiano Ronaldo now, won't he? Ronaldo, in my opinion, is the best finisher in the world. You don't score 700 goals by not being able to finish. You give him chances, and he scores goals. He makes the hardest things in the world look very easy.

I think Casemiro needs some time. There's a lot yet to come from him. This game is very different to the Everton fixture, and United will need to be at their best. I'm not too sure about this game, and that's a big compliment for Newcastle.

I'm going to go for a shock this weekend. Newcastle have the players in their team to hurt Manchester United. They've got the game to beat United, but they'll need to pick the right pass. If they stick to Eddie Howe's plan and execute it like they have been over the last couple of weeks, I think they'll win.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-2 Newcastle United

Leeds United vs Arsenal

Granit Xhaka has been absolutely outstanding this season. He's been played further forward, and he's been reliable - all of them have been. Arsenal haven't carried one player this season, and every player has been playing well every week.

I don't think Ben White will make it to the World Cup squad, because he's been playing at right-back. Tomiyasu was outstanding against Salah. Arteta changed it around last week, and Tomiyasu marked him out of the game. Arsenal are a team where everyone is playing to best of his ability. For now, a top-four finish is the target, but if they know what they're doing, who knows? What's the point of playing in the Premier League if you can't dream?

You've got to give credit where it's due - Arsenal have played very well this season. Over the years, you just wouldn't know if they'd win this match. I'd be shocked if they don't win this weekend, and I haven't had that feeling in several years. Leeds will jump out of the blocks at a hundred miles an hour, but Arsenal will eventually take over and rip them to shreds.

Prediction: Leeds United 0-3 Arsenal

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Graham Potter has quietly and steadily got some phenomenal football results recently. I'd said they had a big week coming up and all of a sudden, they've done the business - fair play to them. Chelsea have not got the accolades they've deserved, to be honest - they've done the double over AC Milan and they beat Wolves comfortably.

Chelsea were wasteful last week, and could've beaten Wolves by any score if they'd taken their chances. Aston Villa will make it hard this week, but Chelsea will have too much for them.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea

Liverpool vs Manchester City

With Roberto Firmino and Darwin Nunez hitting form, the front three have suddenly come to life for Liverpool. With Luis Diaz injured, however, someone will have to fill in on the left. It's hard for players to play out of position in big games., but I don't see how you can keep Nunez out of the side.

If Firmino plays a slightly withdrawn role, Liverpool can play all four of their forwards. They had too many people up front against Arsenal, and someone needs to help out in midfield. When Firmino doesn't start, four forwards in a line-up doesn't work out very well for Liverpool.

Liverpool were at their absolute best when Salah could make his runs inside. The problem now is that he can't do that anymore with Nunez occupying that space up front and might need to change his game.

Klopp didn't foresee this problem, and will need to find a way around it - it's just a little blip for the side. Joe Gomez was all over the place at full-back against Arsenal as well, and can't see anything but a struggle against Foden and Grealish this weekend.

Erling Haaland will be up against Virgil van Dijk this weekend, and I think the latter will find it a little difficult against the Premier League's leading goalscorer. This will be an interesting challenge for both players.

Liverpool have been so spoiled by brilliance over the years that a couple of players being out of form has caused mayhem. Yesterday's result will make a difference for Liverpool, and Mohamed Salah will be a completely different player this weekend.

Do I see Liverpool winning? No. They're still letting in too many goals. Manchester City have got Haaland and will still win a lot of games this season. I don't see how Liverpool are going to stop them from scoring at least two goals this weekend.

Prediction: Liverpool 1-3 Manchester City

