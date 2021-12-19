“One of the best in that position” – Wolves manager Bruno Lage hails ‘clever’ Chelsea star ahead of Premier League showdown

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Bruno Lage was all praise for Jorginho ahead of their his team's Premier League clash against third-placed Chelsea.

Jorginho has consistently started for the Blues despite suffering from a back injury. The midfielder had a game to forget against Manchester United a few weeks ago, but has since regained his form. Considering Chelsea's ongoing injury crisis, Jorginho's performances have been a welcome boost for Thomas Tuchel.

Jorginho scored twice from the penalty spot in Chelsea's 3-2 victory over West Ham United. He was also one of the Blues' best players against Everton. Bruno Lage was all praise for the Italian midfielder ahead of his team's game against Chelsea.

Praising the midfielder for his intelligence and calling him one of the best in the game, Lage said:

"All the players are important. but I like midfielders; they are very important to play a good game, and Jorginho is one of the best in that position at the moment. When we try to press them, every time their concern is to find Jorginho because every time Jorginho gives a solution to come out of the pressure and find the right spaces. He is very clever."

Chelsea’s injury crisis and slump in form appear to go hand-in-hand

Chelsea have struggled in recent weeks despite missing several key players since the start of the season. Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell have tested positive for COVID-19. The two strikers missed several games through injury, and now find themselves on the sidelines again.

For the game against Wolves, Chelsea will have a shortage of midfielders; only N’Golo Kante and Saul Niguez are confirmed as match-fit. Thomas Tuchel said after the draw against Everton that Jorginho played through pain, and is, therefore, doubtful to start.

The same is true for both Mateo Kovacic and Rubin Loftus-Cheek. This is in addition to the long-term absence of Ben Chilwell, whose dynamism has also been missed at the left-back position. Chelsea have in Marcus Alonso and Cezar Azpilicueta two able replacements, and have also been linked with a move for AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez.

The COVID-19 outbreak has put further pressure on the squad. N’Golo Kante is set to become the first injured player to make a return. Chelsea have an easier set of fixtures before they host Liverpool on 2nd January. They will hope that most of their injured stars return by the end of the month.

