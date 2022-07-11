"One of my best sources has once again reiterated" - Journalist says 26-year-old attacker is a 'real option' for Chelsea this summer

Chelsea are considering signing Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry ahead of the new season, according to journalist Simon Phillips. Phillips said that members of the board at Stamford Bridge met with the Bayern Munich director when he was in England a few weeks ago.

Simon said regarding Tuchel's interest in Gnabry via CaughtOffside:

“One of my best sources has once again reiterated Serge Gnabry as a real option for Chelsea this window, after mentioning him to me weeks ago. Chelsea have recently met with the Bayern director when he was in England.”

Head coach Thomas Tuchel is looking to solve shaky front-line attacking options with seasoned players after Romelu Lukaku's return to Inter Milan on loan. The club will soon announce the signing of former Manchester City star Raheem Sterling on a five-year deal worth £47.5 million, according to Fabrizio Romano.

To further strengthen their attacking line-up, Tuchel is preparing to launch a bid to sign the 26-year-old Germany international. Gnabry has been a regular figure for the Bavarians since his arrival at the Allianz Arena in 2017. He has bagged 64 goals and assisted 40 more in the 171 games he has played for the German club across different tournaments.

Gnabry only has 12 months left on his existing contract with the Bundesliga club, while there is no talk of further extensions. The ambiguity over his new contract will benefit Chelsea if and when the two clubs agree to negotiate on the terms of the deal for Gnabry.

Chelsea to poach Robert Lewandowski if Barcelona fail to pull off a deal with Bayern Munich, says Journalist Nick Purewal

Journalist Nick Purewal believes Premier League club Chelsea will jump in to sign Robert Lewandowski if Barcelona fail to pull off a deal with Bayern Munich for the Poland international. However, the journalist added that the Blues are looking to sign more versatile young strikers ahead of the new season.

Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea would jump at the chance to sign Robert Lewandowski should Barcelona not be able to pull off a deal. But Chelsea appear otherwise focused on another versatile forward. Any Lewandowski deal understood to sit separately from other recruitment plans

Romelu Lukaku made his Premier League comeback ahead of the 2021-22 season in a club-record £97.5 million move. However, his persistent injury issues and a major clash with manager Thomas Tuchel saw him sit out for most of the matches. The Belgium international has now returned to his former Serie A club, allowing the Blues to bring in long-term solutions.

The 33-year-old Lewandowski will not be a long-term solution for the English club due to his age. Any potential deal will instead be a short one until Tuchel finds a worthy player who is young and fits his philosophy.

