"One of the best out there" - Don Hutchinson tells Arsenal to sell 4 players and sign Chelsea target to win Premier League title

Former Liverpool and Scotland midfielder Don Hutchinson has urged Arsenal to part ways with a number of players to fund the signing of Chelsea target Victor Osimhen. Despite the Gunners challenging for the Premier League title for the second season in a row, there has been a general consensus that they are lacking a quality centre forward.

Don Hutchinson has claimed that Napoli attacker Victor Osimhen is the best striker available in the market right now. The Scotsman has urged the Gunners to sell Mohamed Elneny, Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe to fund the transfer of the reported Chelsea target to the Emirates. Hutchinson said BBC Radio Five Live Football Daily Podcast, as quoted by TBR Football:

“If you’re going for strikers and you have some money to spend, just some names roughly, if Arsenal want to get some money in to sign Victor Osimhen, who I think is one of the best out there, you could sell Elneny, Nketiah, Nelson and Smith Rowe, there’s plenty of players out there you can get some funds in for this top striker."

Arsenal have two natural centre forward options up front right now in the form of Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus. Nketiah has scored six goals across competitions this season while Jesus has found the back of net seven times.

Victor Osimhen is one of the most coveted players in world football right now. The Nigeria international has been sensational for Napoli since joining the Serie A giants in 2020 from Lille in a club-record deal worth reported €70 million.

Osimhen has found the back of the net 67 times in 118 games for Napoli till date and helped the club secure their first Serie A title after 33 years. The 24-year-old has been linked with a host of major clubs across Europe including Chelsea and Manchester United.

Chelsea and Arsenal to battle for defender Jose Mourinho tried to sign in the summer

Premier League sides Arsenal, Chelsea, and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in the services of RB Salzburg full-back Amar Dedic. The Bosnia and Herzegovina international has reportedly caught the eye of the European elites following his exploits in the Austrian Bundesliga.

As claimed by The Metro, the 21-year-old is wanted by Arsenal, Chelsea, and Newcastle United while the likes of Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Roma are also interested in signing the defender. Jose Mourinho's AS Roma attempted to sign the defender in the summer but had their bid of over £21 million rejected by Salzburg.

While Dedic is predominantly a right-back, he is more than capable of filling in at left-back and even at centre-back when needed. The versatile youngster has been excellent this season, registering five goals and three assists in 25 games across competitions.

