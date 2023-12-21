Chelsea and Arsenal to battle for defender Jose Mourinho tried to sign in the summer - Reports

Premier League sides Arsenal, Chelsea, and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of RB Salzburg defender Amar Dedic.

The 21-year-old has drawn interest from the aforementioned names following his performances in the Austrian top tier, according to The Sun (via Metro). This season, Dedic has made 25 appearances across all competitions, bagging five goals and three assists from right-back.

Dedic has shown versatility in his career so far, playing both as a centre-back and at left-back when needed. As per the aforementioned report, Jose Mourinho's Roma attempted to sign the player in the summer but had their bid of over £21 million rejected. Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Roma are also interested in signing the defender.

Chelsea could need another right-back, given Reece James' injury worries. Currently, the Blues skipper is out with a hamstring injury and is only expected to return in March next year. Second-choice Malo Gusto also missed four Premier matches of the current campaign owing to a knee injury. It might allow Dedic a run of games should he join Chelsea.

However, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have a fair few players who can play in the right-back slot. Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and the long-term absentee Jurrien Timber can all perform the role. This means Dedic will have to work harder to earn his spot in the starting XI.

Arsenal lead Chelsea in the race to sign Ivan Toney- Reports

Ivan Toney (via Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly leading the race to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney in January (via The Independent). Currently, the 27-year-old striker is serving an eight-month ban for breaching betting regulations that will conclude in mid-January.

Arsenal are eyeing a move for a striker owing to Gabriel Jesus' fitness concerns. The Brazilian attacker has missed 10 matches already this campaign and has netted just three Premier League goals.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Jackson has failed to get going at Chelsea following his €37 million move from Villarreal in the summer. He's scored seven Premier League goals, three of which came against a nine-men Tottenham Hotspur side on November 6 (4-1).

Toney is a proven goalscorer in the English top flight. He has registered 32 goals and nine assists in 66 appearances so far.