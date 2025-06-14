“One of the best in the world right now” - Claude Makelele names signing Chelsea need to win trophies

Chelsea legend Claude Makele has advised the club to sign AC Milan custodian Mike Maignan. The Blues have been quite active this summer, and have already roped in Liam Delap from Ipswich Town.

However, Enzo Maresca is expected to add more quality to the squad, with a new forward, a center back, and a left winger apparently on his agenda. However, the Italian manager is likely to be interested in an upgrade between the sticks as well, with Robert Sanchez failing to impress.

The London giants were linked with Maignan previously this summer, but were unable to secure a deal. AC Milan reportedly wanted £20-25m for the 29-year-old, while the Stamford Bridge hierarchy apparently value him at £12.6m.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Makelele suggested that Maignan can help his former team win silverware.

“Maignan is one of the best in the world right now and I think Milan won’t want their best goalkeeper gone. But if Chelsea can take him, it’s better, because to win trophies you need a good goalkeeper. You look at PSG and they had a young squad but a great goalkeeper in Gianluigi Donnarumma," said Makelele.

He continued:

“Chelsea need a goalkeeper, striker and maybe winger to fight for the Champions League and Premier League next season.”

The French goalkeeper registered 15 clean sheets from 53 games across competitions this season, and is under contract with AC Milan until 2026.

Will Djorde Petrovic leave Chelsea this summer?

Djordje Petrovic

Djordje Petrovic is in talks to leave Chelsea this summer, according to journalist Sami Yen Haber. The Serbian goalkeeper is no longer indispensable for the Blues and is likely to be on his way before the start of the new season.

Petrovic spent the 2024/25 campaign out on loan at Strasbourg and was quite impressive with the French side. However, his efforts haven't been enough to guarantee him a place in Enzo Maresca's squad.

Multiple clubs are eyeing the 25-year-old with interest, but Galatasaray are apparently the frontrunners in the race. The Turkish club are looking for a replacement for Fernando Muslera and have their eyes on Petrovic.

Speaking recently, Yen Habber added that Galatasaray are proposing a loan deal with an option to buy.

"Galatasaray’s first verbal offer for Petrovic is €5 million for a rental fee and a €15 million purchase option. Negotiations are ongoing," said Yen Haber.

Chelsea haven't included Petrovic in their squad for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

