"One who can play in every single position" - Arsenal told to sign Manchester City star next summer by Emmanuel Petit

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has urged the club to target Manchester City's standout Bernardo Silva in the upcoming summer transfer window.

In Manchester City's recent 3-0 triumph over their local rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford, the Portuguese sensation was awarded the Player of the Match award. Even though there was speculation about his possible exit last summer, Silva remained at City.

This was despite the departures of some of his long-term teammates like Aymeric Laporte and Ilkay Gundogan.

During a conversation with betting site OLBG, Petit emphasized the value Silva could bring to Arsenal and remarked:

“I would love to see Bernardo Silva at Arsenal. He was great at Old Trafford. Arsenal need a player like him - one who can play in every single position. You know he's going to play well no matter where you stick him.”

Elaborating on Silva's attributes, Petit stated:

“His passes are great and he's so intelligent tactically. He's also perfect in the dressing room! He can do so many things on the pitch.”

Last season saw the Gunners closely trailing Manchester City in the Premier League race. While they had led the table for many months, Mikel Arteta's men faltered in the end, with Pep Guardiola and the Cityzens driving ahead to secure the title.

Snagging Silva's services could not only bolster the Gunners' lineup but also diminish the strength of a key contender. Notably, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko have made the switch from the Etihad to the Emirates, and Silva would be joining former teammates.

The midfielder has enjoyed a record of a goal and two assists in the current Premier League campaign, spanning ten games.

Arsenal eye young prodigy Arthur Vermeeren as the next Xavi and Iniesta

Arsenal are reportedly setting their sights on the 'next Xavi and Andres Iniesta', young Belgian midfielder Arthur Vermeeren. As per the reports from the Spanish media outlet Sport (via Daily Express), the Gunners' sporting director Edu firmly believes in Vermeeren's potential. The youngster is also seen as an apt fit for the London club's midfield.

The report suggests that the Gunners might make their move as soon as the January transfer window. Although Barcelona too has shown interest in this budding star, there are hints that Vermeeren might just lean towards a switch to the Emirates during winter.

Despite being only 18, Vermeeren has showcased tremendous maturity on the field. His valuation by Royal Antwerp stands at £13 million, and he boasts 53 senior appearances, which is even more notable as he won't turn 19 until next February.

This season, Vermeeren has been a consistent presence, starting in all league matches and in Antwerp's trio of Champions League games.