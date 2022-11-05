"One of the confusing things" - Arsenal legend Ian Wright questions Graham Potter's decision at Chelsea

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has questioned Chelsea manager Graham Potter for his tactics regarding Raheem Sterling's position. The Blues host in-form Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Sunday and will be keen to get back to winning ways in the Premier League.

The west London side lost their last game 4-1 against Potter's former club Brighton & Hove Albion.

Ahead of the Blues' Super Sunday encounter against Arsenal, Wright has claimed that he is struggling to understand Potter's tactics.

The former England striker questioned Potter's decision to use Sterling in unnatural positions such as wing-back. He said (via The Kelly and Wrighty Show):

"It's one of the confusing things what Graham Potter is doing at the moment. I can't get my head around it.

"When I did the analysis on Chelsea's defeat to Brighton, the full-back area, Brighton just absolutely tore them to shreds because you've got Christian Pulisic and Sterling who are supposedly meant to come and try to help Trevoh Chalobah and Marc Cucurella. It wasn't happening and I couldn't understand it."

Wright has also claimed that the former Manchester City player cannot be happy playing out of position, especially with the World Cup on the horizon. He continued:

"There's no way Sterling can be happy playing that role, especially when you look at what he's done at City, and the team he was playing in, everything was really concentrated on offence for him.

"It must be really strange and tough for him to go to a new club and have to play in a position like that. I hope they can sort that out soon for him."

Sterling has five goals and two assists in 17 games in all competitions so far this season.

However, he has been used in multiple roles since Potter's arrival and that has seen a dip in his form. The winger has scored just one goal in his last 11 games.

Joe Cole has tipped Chelsea to overtake Arsenal

Ahead of Chelsea's big game against London rivals Arsenal, Blues legend Joe Cole has tipped his former club to overtake the Gunners soon. The former England international said (via The Sun):

"Nothing significant has been achieved at Arsenal as of yet with their high standards, but they're on the right path. Chelsea have battled at a different level over the last 20 years. We have to say that.

"Chelsea are the most successful team in the country over the last 20 years. I still feel Chelsea can more than compete and go above Arsenal very soon."

Mikel Arteta's side currently lead the Premier League table with 31 points after 12 games. They also have a 10-point lead over Potter's side, who are currently sixth.

