“One day, you’ll see him back in Serie A” - Romelu Lukaku’s agent makes transfer claim but admits striker will now focus on Chelsea career

Federico Pastorello, agent of Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku, has revealed that the Belgian forward could return to Serie A in the future.

According to Pastorello, Lukaku still loves Italy but is currently focused on his career at Stamford Bridge. The agent has also heaped praise on Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia. Speaking to Italian outlet Tuttosport (via Fabrizio Romano), Pastorello said:

"One day we will see Lukaku back in Serie A, because he loves Italy. But now it's time for Chelsea to enjoy Romelu. Marina Granovskaia deserves the best. She is very serious, she never bluffs"

Romelu Lukaku was Chelsea's marquee signing in the summer transfer window. The Blues paid a club-record fee of £97.5 million to sign the 28-year-old forward from Serie A champions Inter Milan. He was at Chelsea in 2011 as well, before having a couple of loan spells and eventually moving to Everton in 2014.

Despite his reputation as a lethal goalscorer, Romelu Lukaku has made a slow start to his second stint as a Chelsea player. As things stand, the Belgian forward has scored just five goals in 15 appearances for the Blues across all competitions. Lukaku also missed a number of games after suffering an ankle injury.

However, the 28-year-old forward has slowly been integrating into the first-team but is yet to make a positive impact on the results. Despite Lukaku's injury, Chelsea have found goals from other areas of the pitch. The likes of Timo Werner, Mason Mount and Reece James have all chipped-in with crucial goals.

Chelsea are currently going through a minor dip in form

Chelsea made an outstanding start to the 2021-22 season and look destined to have a successful campaign ahead. However, the Blues are currently suffering from a minor dip in form in the Premier League as well as in the Champions League.

Chelsea suffered a 3-3 draw against Zenit Saint-Petersburg in their final group game of the Champions League. This saw them lose top spot to Juventus. Prior to their game in Russia, the Blues had only conceded once in the group stage.

Chelsea have also been below par in the Premier League. Thomas Tuchel's side only managed a 1-1 draw against a Manchester United side coached by caretaker manager Michael Carrick. Chelsea then went on to lose 3-2 to West Ham United last week.

These dropped points cost Chelsea their place at the top of the Premier League charts. The Blues are currently third in the standings, two points behind leaders Manchester City and a point behind Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

