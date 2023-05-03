Fans have ripped into Lionel Messi after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) reportedly took the decision to suspend him for an unauthorized trip to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

L'Equipe reported on May 1 that the Argentina icon asked for permission from manager Christophe Galtier and sporting director Luis Campos to travel to the Middle Eastern nation. They did not agree, but that did not stop the 35-year-old from making the trip.

Lionel Messi is an ambassador for Saudi Arabia, which is attempting to bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup. According to Fabrizio Romano, Les Parisiens have taken the decision to suspend him for two weeks with immediate effect.

Fans took this opportunity to have a go at the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner on Twitter. One wrote:

"Messi has let us all down 😞😞 I always wondered if all the talk of him being disrespectful was true. Now I’ve seen the truth. Without all the positive PR and special treatment, what is he? I’ve seen the light. Cristiano Ronaldo is the true ambassador & GOAT of football 🐐"

Another added:

"Messi has to be one of the most disrespectful players in football"

Here are the reactions from a select few fans after Messi's suspension was confirmed by Romano:

TWO TERTY @Aboa_Banku1 Messi is so disrespectful. How can this be my Goat? Messi is so disrespectful. How can this be my Goat?

Riad @RiadMadrid007 Messi suspended for being disrespectful to Psg, his own club.



But he is the good boy of football. The Fifa boy, the media favourite Messi suspended for being disrespectful to Psg, his own club.But he is the good boy of football. The Fifa boy, the media favourite https://t.co/iLTGc09ckN

Wayne Goatney @WGoatney



I always wondered if all the talk of him being disrespectful was true.



Now I’ve seen the truth.



Without all the positive PR and special treatment, what is he?



I’ve seen the light.



Cristiano Ronaldo is the true ambassador & GOAT of football @433 Messi has let us all downI always wondered if all the talk of him being disrespectful was true.Now I’ve seen the truth.Without all the positive PR and special treatment, what is he?I’ve seen the light.Cristiano Ronaldo is the true ambassador & GOAT of football @433 Messi has let us all down 😞😞I always wondered if all the talk of him being disrespectful was true.Now I’ve seen the truth.Without all the positive PR and special treatment, what is he?I’ve seen the light.Cristiano Ronaldo is the true ambassador & GOAT of football 🐐

Nostradamus @hola_dele @brfootball Messi has to be one of the most disrespectful players in football @brfootball Messi has to be one of the most disrespectful players in football

It remains to be seen if this will impact Messi's decision regarding his future in Paris. His contract at the Parc des Princes expires this summer and an emotional return to Barcelona has been heavily touted.

Jerome Rothen slams PSG star Lionel Messi for unauthorized Saudi Arabia trip

Jerome Rothen is one of Lionel Messi's harshest critics. Time and again, the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) winger has questioned the efficacy of the Argentina icon's move to Paris.

Rothen has now had his say on Messi's unauthorized trip to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He told RMC Sport, via GOAL:

"Lionel Messi, I don't question his fantastic career or his talent, but his coming to PSG is a total fiasco. And to see that he doesn't even have the professional conscience to say to himself 'in terms of images, it may be inappropriate for me to go there because I was more than useless against Lorient and we were considered to be losers throughout the match…"

Messi, who has 20 goals and 19 assists in 37 games across competitions this season, failed to help PSG avoid a 3-1 Ligue 1 loss against Lorient on April 30. He managed just one shot, played two key passes and completed 80% of his 51 attempted passes against Les Merlus.

He is now set to miss his team's league games against Troyes (May 7) and Ajaccio (May 13) as a result of the suspension.

Poll : 0 votes