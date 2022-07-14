"One of England's best players in the prime of his career" - Joe Cole delivers verdict on Chelsea's capture of Raheem Sterling

Three-time Premier League winner Joe Cole believes Raheem Sterling is an excellent signing for his former club Chelsea.

The Blues confirmed on July 13 that they had secured Sterling's services from Manchester City on a five-year contract. According to the Daily Mail, the two-time UEFA Champions League winners paid City around £50 million for the Englishman.

Sterling, who is set to turn 28 in December, has joined Chelsea after an extremely successful spell at the Etihad. In 337 appearances across competitions, he registered 131 goals and 95 assists. He won 12 trophies, including four Premier League titles.

Cole, who won seven trophies with the Blues between 2003 and 2010, lauded Sterling for his quality. He told BBC Sport (as quoted by the Daily Mail):

"Chelsea are getting one of England's best players in the prime of his career at a good price. It's a great bit of business. It helps us in the final third of the pitch - he's a goalscorer, and he can help the young players."

Cole believes Sterling could help the likes of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic, saying:

"We are very young in that area - Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic. Raheem is five or six years older than them, has more games under his belt and has been round the block."

The 40-year-old also believes Sterling could be part of the Blues' leadership group, thanks to his experience:

"He can help with the leadership group as well. He's part of the leadership group for England. We've lost Antonio Rudiger, so he will be very important on and off the pitch."

Sterling has also won 77 caps for England, bagging 19 goals and 25 assists.

Chelsea working on defensive reinforcements after securing Raheem Sterling's signature

Sterling is the first signing of the Todd Boehly era at Chelsea, and as things stand, there is more to come from the Blues this summer.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Kalidou Koulibaly is set to be announced as their second signing of the summer. Thomas Tuchel's men have reportedly secured the Senegalese centre-back from SSC Napoli for around €40 million.

#CFC



Koulibaly will be unveiled as second Chelsea signing very soon. Here we go confirmed. Paperworks signed between Chelsea and Napoli for Kalidou Koulibaly deal for €40m. All completed now, he will sign in the morning - then will fly to Los Angeles.Koulibaly will be unveiled as second Chelsea signing very soon. Here we go confirmed. Paperworks signed between Chelsea and Napoli for Kalidou Koulibaly deal for €40m. All completed now, he will sign in the morning - then will fly to Los Angeles. 🚨🔵 #CFCKoulibaly will be unveiled as second Chelsea signing very soon. Here we go confirmed. https://t.co/e5exnkB2R7

Romano has added that Chelsea are also targeting Paris Saint-Germain's Presnel Kimpembe and Manchester City's Nathan Ake. The two central defenders would be welcome additions to the club after they lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen earlier this summer.

