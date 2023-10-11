"One of the GOATs" - Jack Grealish reacts as ex-Chelsea and Real Madrid star Eden Hazard announces retirement 

Manchester City forward Jack Grealish recently reacted to Eden Hazard's retirement from professional football.

Hazard announced his retirement from football on Tuesday, October 10. The former Chelsea was a free agent since May, earlier this year, after his contract with Real Madrid ended.

The 32-year-old took to Instagram to share the news:

Several football players such as Bruno Fernandes, Cesar Azpilicueta, Reece James, Aurelien Tchouameni, Ben Chilwell, and more reacted to the retirement news of the former Chelsea star.

Among all the footballers who paid tribute to the 32-year-old, one was Manchester City forward, Jack Grealish. The Englishman shared a video clip uploaded by Chelsea on his Instagram story and wrote:

"One of the Goats," he also added a goat and joint hands emoji.

Grealish's Instagram story

The former Belgian forward joined Chelsea from LOSC Lille in 2012 for a reported transfer fee of £32 million. He made 352 appearances for the Stamford Bridge outfit and also recorded 110 goals and 92 assists during his tenure.

In 2019, he joined Real Madrid, where he made only 76 appearances in four years. Hazard's time at Santiago Bernabeu was deeply affected by injuries as he scored only seven goals and accumulated 12 assists for Los Blancos.

After announcing his retirement from international football last December, the former Chelsea star has now left football utterly.

Jack Grealish gifts young Arsenal fan his jersey after loss at Emirates

After Manchester City suffered a 1-0 loss against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, October 8, Jack Grealish approached a young Arsenal fan and patiently took a selfie with him and also gifted his jersey.

The Englishman wasn't a part of Pep Guardiola's side when they locked horns with Mikel Arteta's Gunners. Despite the unfavorable results for the Etihad outfit, the 28-year-old still found some time to make the young fan's day.

Expand Tweet

Manchester City have suffered consecutive defeats in their last two Premier League fixtures. The Etihad outfit is currently on the third spot in the Premier League table, two points behind Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

After the international break, they will host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, October 21.