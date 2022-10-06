"One of the greatest of the last decade" - Oliver Kahn says Bayern and Dortmund discussed signing Manchester United superstar before quickly dismissing idea 

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has revealed that the club and Borussia Dortmund had brief talks over the potential signing of Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo, as per The Sun.

Ronaldo looked to leave the Red Devils in a transfer saga that took hold for the entirety of the summer.

His desire to depart Old Trafford were believed to stem from personal reasons to United's lack of Champions League football.

However, the legendary forward ended up staying at Manchester United despite Bayern having been linked with a move for the Portuguese.

Kahn has now revealed that talks were held over a potential transfer for the former Real Madrid striker:

"We briefly discussed Ronaldo at Bayern and Dortmund probably did too. We also see the big picture of the Bundesliga."

He added:

"Of course, superstars like Ronaldo are an important factor in attracting attention to the league. He is one of the greatest of the last decade. But we quickly dismissed that."

It has been a disappointing start to the season for Cristiano Ronaldo, who has netted just one penalty in eight appearances for Manchester United.

Many are asking why the Red Devils didn't allow Ronaldo to leave if he was going to be afforded a lack of game time under new manager Erik ten Hag.

The forward was an unused substitute in United's 6-3 defeat to Manchester City in the derby on October 2.

He rejoined Manchester United from Juventus in the summer of 2021 for £13.5 million and has managed 25 goals in 46 appearances.

Ronaldo has a year left on his contract with the option of a 12-month extension.

Cristiano Ronaldo looking to leave Manchester United this January

Ronaldo still wants out of United

It appears that Cristiano Ronaldo is still keen on departing Old Trafford and perhaps even more so now that he is being used in a bit-part role.

Ronaldo has started just three of his eight appearances this season, with Marcus Rashford used as United's central striker under Ten Hag.

Reports claim that the Portuguese will look to leave the club come January when the winter transfer window opens.

However, once again United are reluctant to let the forward leave as Ten Hag is wary that his side will be short of attacking options.

Rashford and Anthony Martial are the only other two forwards who can play the striker's role at Old Trafford.

Alongside this, it remains to be seen which European teams would come in for Cristiano Ronaldo given the lack of concrete interest in the summer.

