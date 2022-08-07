“One is a handgun and the other is a bicycle,” “Don’t ever compare” - Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister likes controversial Instagram post after Lionel Messi’s overhead kick

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro recently liked a controversial Instagram post comparing Ronaldo and PSG’s Lionel Messi.

PSG got off to a perfect start in Ligue 1 after getting a 5-0 victory over Clermont Foot. Neymar opened the scoring for the Paris giants before Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos added to the scoreline.

Lionel Messi opened his own account for the season in spectacular fashion, in the 80th minute. He got to the end of a long ball with his back to the goal and thumped it home after taking a touch on his chest.

The Argentine followed it up with another goal six minutes later and had also set up Neymar’s opener. Ronaldo obviously scored an outrageous bicycle kick back in April 2018 against Juventus in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Quite a few fans have compared the two goals in recent days. A Ronaldo fan account analyzed the two goals in order to conclude that the Portuguese’s bicycle kick was much better.

R  @Lionel30i Should we even be surprised anymore? This family is so obsessed Should we even be surprised anymore? This family is so obsessed https://t.co/XVErjEg5GV

The post read:

"One is a handgun and the other is a bicycle. One is in the French Championship against Clermont and the other is in the Champions League kill-off stage against Juventus... Don't ever compare..."

Interestingly, Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro liked the post and even commented a series of clapping emojis.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United get off to the worst start in the EPL

There is little doubt that Cristiano Ronaldo is currently not happy. The Manchester United striker played second fiddle in the opening game against Brighton to Christian Eriksen and looked frustrated during the limited time that he got on the pitch.

Ronaldo will also be chaffed with the way Messi has opened his season. The Argentine produced two brilliant goals and also provided an outrageous assist to Neymar for the opener. There is little doubt that Manchester United need to bring about a huge change in the coming days.

They looked disjointed in both the midfield and attack and fans will be concerned with the form of both Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho. They might also want to see at least one of Fred and Scott McTominay being replaced in the center of the park.

Both the players produced familiarly hapless displays in the center while Harry Maguire also looked unsettled.

Lisandro Martinez was given a very physical welcome to the Premier League and question marks over Ten Hag’s decision to throw him straight into the starting lineup might be questioned.

Regardless, the opening day defeat might mean good things for Ronaldo who should slot right back into the starting lineup for the next match against Brentford.

Paul Merson has predicted all the GW 1 fixtures of the Premier League. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far