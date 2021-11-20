“One is happy, another is hurt” – Mauricio Pochettino reveals “it’s not easy” to handle PSG players' moods

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that managing the best players in the world along with their families, entourages, and followers is not an easy job.

The French giants sacked manager Thomas Tuchel in December 2020 following a run of 4 losses in 17 Ligue 1 games. Pochettino replaced Tuchel and has since added to PSG’s firepower.

They signed a certain Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Georginio Wijnaldum, among others, to consolidate one of the most stacked squads of all time.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC 🇧🇷 Neymar

🇫🇷 Mbappe

🇪🇸 Ramos

🇦🇷 Di Maria

🇳🇱 Wijnaldum

🇲🇦 Hakimi

🇮🇹 Verratti

🇧🇷 Marquinhos



PSG's squad for next season is seriously stacked 😳 🇧🇷 Neymar🇫🇷 Mbappe🇪🇸 Ramos🇦🇷 Di Maria🇳🇱 Wijnaldum🇲🇦 Hakimi🇮🇹 Verratti🇧🇷 MarquinhosPSG's squad for next season is seriously stacked 😳 https://t.co/WZ47IPwKor

While managing the most high-profile stars must obviously be a difficult job, Pochettino explained that managing the people associated with his players proves just as challenging. He said:

"We manage people with emotions, everyone's behaviour is not a flat line. It's a succession of ups and downs -- one is happy, another is hurt, one is performing well, another not. I think the most important thing for the staff is to try to balance the moods. We must not forget that we have in our hands the best players in the world, but also their families, their media entourages, their followers. It's not easy.”

Pochettino is well aware he has been brought in to win the Champions League

PSG owners have never shied away from the fact that they intend to make Paris the capital of world football. While signing high-profile players for hundreds of millions of dollars is a big step, that hasn't fulfilled the club’s ambitions. PSG need to win the Champions League to be accepted as one of the world’s biggest teams.

Particularly with their squad this season, it would indeed be a disaster if they fail to win the Champions League, and their manager knows that only too well:

"PSG wants to win. To win the Champions League, the Championship, the Cup, all the matches. They didn't come looking for us to build a project, asking us what we needed to develop our ideas, or what we like. We came here to adapt and to win, with the structure and characteristics of the players who are here," Pochettino added.

Serio Ramos’ non-involvement has been annoying for fans, although the Spanish legend has reiterated his commitment to making a timely return.

GOAL @goal Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos in PSG training together for the first time 👀 Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos in PSG training together for the first time 👀 https://t.co/RnG4rqfYwa

Lionel Messi, arguably the greatest player of all time, and his return of 0 goals and 0 assists in Ligue 1 is a concern.

The Argentinian has, however, scored thrice in the Champions League and has performed at his usual level overall. Messi adds to a star-studded attacking lineup that consists of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria, and Mauro Icardi.

Their Italian midfield maestro Marco Verratti has looked close to his best since returning from injury to remind fans of his importance to the team. PSG are stacked in midfield and defense as well and are currently trying to manage Keylor Navas and Donnarumma’s game-time as the starting goalkeepers.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

On paper, there is little doubt that this PSG team has what it takes to win the Champions League this season. The club’s Qatari owners went all guns blazing in the transfer market after their disappointing runs in the Champions League in recent seasons. Winning the most prestigious club competition this season is the expectation at Paris, and anything less than that will be seen as a disappointment.

Edited by Prem Deshpande