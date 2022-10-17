"One of the most idiotic players in the game" - Ex-Liverpool defender launches astonishing attack on Manchester City superstar 

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique has slammed Bernardo Silva for being a sore loser following Manchester City's 1-0 defeat at Anfield on Sunday (October 16).

The game was evenly balanced and it seemed as if City had taken the lead in the opening stages of the second half. Phil Foden slotted the ball into the net from a tight angle for what the Cityzens initially thought was the opener.

The goal, however, was ruled out by referee Anthony Taylor after consultation with VAR. Erling Haaland's shirt-pull on Fabinho during the build-up to the goal was deemed a foul.

The Reds then took the lead via a superb Mohamed Salah goal in the 76th minute following an audacious assist from goalkeeper Alisson Becker. The game ended 1-0, and Silva was visibly irked about the disallowed goal during his post-match interview.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said (h/t Manchester Evening News):

"What we expect from the referees is consistency in the decisions. When you go through a path of not whistling little contacts throughout the whole game you need to keep those decisions and keep going that way. If you want to whistle all of them, whistle all of them."

Silva has had his run-ins with Liverpool fans in the past and isn't the most liked player amongst the Reds fans.

He was also the only City player not to applaud during a guard of honor given to Liverpool players after they won the 2019-20 league title.

Enrique seems to have kept a count of such incidents. He labeled the former AS Monaco star an idiot after the game and tweeted:

"Bernardo Silva is one of the most idiots players in the game seriosly . He doesn't know how to lose"

Liverpool take a huge step towards catching City

Liverpool's downfall in the two seasons where they have lost the league title by one point under manager Jurgen Klopp has been their head-to-head record against Manchester City.

Their only league loss in the 2018-19 season came against City at the Etihad. The 2-1 loss came after the Reds had drawn 0-0 earlier in the season.

Last campaign, they drew both their Premier League encounters against the Sky Blues via a 2-2 scoreline.

Klopp will now hope that a win against their newfound rivals ignites a late and unexpected title charge this season.

The Reds are 14 points behind Arsenal with a game in hand, but as they have shown in the past, they thrive when their backs are against the wall.

