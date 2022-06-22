"One step away from dropping his pants and accepting the offer" - Journalist says 25-year-old Barcelona star has made dramatic contract U-turn

Spanish journalist Javi Miguel has claimed that Ousmane Dembele is close to signing a new contract at Barcelona, with his current deal set to expire next week.

Having arrived at the Camp Nou in 2017 in a move from Borussia Dortmund, the French international has failed to live up to lofty expectations. Injuries have plagued his time with the Catalonian giants.

GOAL @goal Xavi is still trying to get Barcelona to convince Ousmane Dembele to sign a new contract ⏱ Xavi is still trying to get Barcelona to convince Ousmane Dembele to sign a new contract ⏱ https://t.co/rSMbFWOjtK

Dembele has scored 32 times in 150 appearances for Barcelona across his five seasons. He netted just once for Xavi Hernandez's side last term although he did provide 13 assists in La Liga.

The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with a free transfer to Chelsea this summer. However, Miguel has claimed on Twitter that Dembele is ready to sign a contract extension at Barcelona, which was the same offer he received back in December.

The journalist declared:

"Dembele is one step away from dropping his pants and accepting the offer he has had since December and which he has systematically ignored/rejected. On Monday, I called Xavi asking him to intercede with Laporta: "There will be no new offer, you accept the one you have or bye."

Dembele had previously ignored that offer. Club president Joan Laporta gave the World Cup winner an ultimatum: either sign the extension on the terms originally offered or leave the club on a free transfer.

Javi Miguel Club @fansjavimiguel Dembele esta a un paso de bajarse los pantalones y aceptar oferta que tiene desde diciembre y que ha ignorado/rechazado de forma sistematica. el lunes llamo a Xavi pidiendo que intercediera con Laporta. el tecnico, claro: "no habra nueva oferta,o aceptas la que tienes o adios" Dembele esta a un paso de bajarse los pantalones y aceptar oferta que tiene desde diciembre y que ha ignorado/rechazado de forma sistematica. el lunes llamo a Xavi pidiendo que intercediera con Laporta. el tecnico, claro: "no habra nueva oferta,o aceptas la que tienes o adios"

Barca have been heavily linked to Leeds United star Raphinha during the window, who plays in the same position as Dembele on the right-wing. However, with the Premier League side under no pressure to sell and with Barcelona's finances tight as things stand, the deal looks unlikely.

Chelsea reportedly 'cool their interest' in Barcelona winger

According to SPORT (as per Sports Witness), the Blues have 'cooled their interest' in Dembele, after being 'surprised by the footballer’s demands'.

With the Frenchman's wage demands reportedly extremely high, the Blues will instead turn their attention to trying to sign Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling. The Englishman has just a year left on his contract at the Etihad and wants to become the main man at a big club.

The report also claims that the Blues did not like the player demanding to be a first-team regular, with Thomas Tuchel already having outstanding options across the front three.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were also reportedly interested in signing Dembele although their desire to sign the pacy winger has since diminished. The Ligue 1 champions are seeking their first summer signing and are also looking for a replacement for Angel Di Maria. The Argentine is expected to leave the Parc Des Princes on a free transfer at the end of the month.

Eduardo Hagn @EduardoHagn Ousmané Dembélé on the verge of renewing with Barcelona. Reports, Ousmané Dembélé on the verge of renewing with Barcelona. Reports, @fansjavimiguel . This could end their Raphinha pursuit, instantly. 🚨 Ousmané Dembélé on the verge of renewing with Barcelona. Reports, @fansjavimiguel. This could end their Raphinha pursuit, instantly.

