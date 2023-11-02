"One team playing for the badge, the other team a complete mess" - Alan Shearer on Manchester United's performance in loss to Newcastle

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer reckons Manchester United looked in disarray in their Carabao Cup loss to the Magpies on Thursday (November 1).

The Red Devils made a wretched start to the Round of 16 home meeting, with Miguel Almiron and Lewis Hall putting Newcastle two goals to the good inside 36 minutes. With no response coming from United, the Magpies added a third through Joe Willock at the hour mark to condemn Erik ten Hag's side to their eighth defeat of the season in 15 games across competitions.

Just days after losing by the same scoreline at home to Manchester City in the Premier League at the weekend, Ten Hag's side looked bereft of cohesion and ideas for large swathes.

Lambasting their performance, Shearer tweeted that the Magpies deserved the win:

"Total domination from the Toon. Magnificent from start to finish from every single player. One team playing for the badge, the other team a complete mess. TOONTOON."

United will seek a return to winning ways when they travel to Fulham on Saturday in the Premier League. Ten Hag's side are eighth in the standings - winning five of their 10 games - and 11 behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag treading on thin ice

Coming off a promising debut season in 2022-23 - third in the Premier League, FA Cup final and Carabao Cup win - Erik ten Hag has failed to build on that success. The pressure is mounting on the Manchester United boss, whose side have now lost in all three competitions they have played so far.

Having lost five times in the Premier League and twice in the UEFA Champions League, United slumped to defeat in the Carabao Cup, which ended their title defence.

It was their fifth loss at home this season, with three of their four previous losses coming in the league. The Dutchman has been hindered by the injury-enforced absence of key players like Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Casemiro at various points.

Nevertheless, they have struggled in attack, especially in the league, scoring just 11 times in 10 league games. Ten Hag could be staring at the very real prospect of losing his job if the slide continues.