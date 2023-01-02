"One of our worst signings", "Absolutely finishing me" - Chelsea defender gets savaged on Twitter for his 'disasterclass' against Nottingham Forest 

Chelsea fans slammed Kalidou Koulibaly on Twitter after their 1-1 Premier League draw against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday, 1 January. Raheem Sterling opened the scoring in the 16th minute for the Blues before Serge Aurier equalized in the 63rd minute of the game.

Fans were disappointed with Koulibaly's performance and claimed that Trevoh Chalobah is a better option for Graham Potter at this point in time. Some termed the Senegalese's performance a 'disasterclass'.

Koulibaly arrived at Stamford Bridge at the start of the season from Napoli. While he has made 16 appearances for the club, he is yet to replicate his form with the Italian side.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Kalidou Koulibaly's performance during Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest:

Alex Philip @alexphilip_19 @ChelseaFC New year. Same rubbish. Koulibaly is Woeful. Havertz is Invisible. And our attack is worse than Tuchel’s @ChelseaFC New year. Same rubbish. Koulibaly is Woeful. Havertz is Invisible. And our attack is worse than Tuchel’s

Pys @CFCPys Chalobah is better than Koulibaly at the moment, no reason why he shouldn’t be starting in all honesty. Chalobah is better than Koulibaly at the moment, no reason why he shouldn’t be starting in all honesty.

🗣️ @Arhlzz Koulibaly whenever he has the ball Koulibaly whenever he has the ball https://t.co/MEBUIk3s29

CarefreeLewisG @CarefreeLewisG Koulibaly man this is a disasterclass Koulibaly man this is a disasterclass

Chiddy 🇳🇬 @chiddyafc Koulibaly is absolutely finishing me Koulibaly is absolutely finishing me

CFCDaily @CFCDaily Koulibaly honesty might go down as one of our worst signings and some tried to say we upgraded Koulibaly honesty might go down as one of our worst signings and some tried to say we upgraded 😂

Chelsea have already signed a defensive reiforcement

Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea FC - Premier League.

Chelsea have signed Benoit Badiashile from AS Monaco for a fee of €38 million. The Blues have been thin on defense since the start of the season. Graham Potter's team, however, will benefit massively from the addition of Badiashile.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



French centre back will complete his medical tests on Monday — he'll sign contract until June 2029.



Benoît Badiashile to Chelsea, here we go and confirmed! Full agreement with AS Monaco for €38m fee, add-ons are included. French centre back will complete his medical tests on Monday — he'll sign contract until June 2029.

Potter recently spoke about what to expect from the Blues in 2023. He said (via football.london):

“We want to keep improving, that’s the simple answer. We’ve had a challenging time, some ups and downs in terms of the previous year. That is normal I think in any football club but we want to try to stabilise and improve.

"We want to make our supporters happy because we know the last few weeks before the break wasn’t nice for us. Results suffered and performances weren’t where we want them to be. So we have to do better than that.”

The Blues currently sit in eighth spot in the Premier League table with 25 points from 16 games. They will need to improve massively in a bid to secure a top-four finish and qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

The Blues, however, have qualified for the Round of 16 of the Champions League this season and will take on Borussia Dortmund upon their return to action in the tournament on 15 February.

