“One of the worst top six teams I’ve ever seen” – Tony Cascarino claims Manchester United have ‘got everything wrong’ at the moment

Manchester United are the worst top-six team in Premier League history, according to former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino.

It has been a season to forget for the Red Devils as they have reached rock bottom, exiting all cup competitions as well as dropping out of the race for the top four. A 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion on May 7 ended any slim hopes United had of qualifying for next year's Champions League.

Although he has brought to light the glaring problems at Old Trafford, interim manager Ralf Rangnick has struggled to improve the Red Devils.

Cascarino believes that this Manchester United team will be the worst Premier League side to finish in the top six. He told talkSPORT:

“Man United have got everything wrong so we can criticize them in many many ways. They are the worst team that’s made the top six that I’ve ever seen, they’re going to get the sixth spot, they will get that."

He continued:

“I can’t think of anyone poorer we’re talking about challenging for the top, forget the top, even Champions League, forget that, they’re not even close to that. But if you say even top six, I would easily put them as one of the worst top six teams I’ve ever seen.”

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “They are, factually, the worst Man United team in



“They’re the worst team to make the top six that I’ve seen for years…”



Tony Cascarino hammers home just how poor this “They are, factually, the worst Man United team in #PL history.”“They’re the worst team to make the top six that I’ve seen for years…”Tony Cascarino hammers home just how poor this #MUFC side is 😬 “They are, factually, the worst Man United team in #PL history.”😳 “They’re the worst team to make the top six that I’ve seen for years…”Tony Cascarino hammers home just how poor this #MUFC side is https://t.co/H2B4CS1h43

Manchester United could finish below sixth place with West Ham United hot on their tails. The Hammers won 4-0 against Norwich City on the same day the Red Devils suffered a 4-0 defeat against Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

It means three points separate the Hammers and United, with the latter having played a game more. The final day of the season will be extremely intriguing if West Ham win their game in hand over league leaders Manchester City on May 15.

Do Manchester United want to finish in a European position?

United's 4-0 loss to Brighton has ended there top-four hopes.

Given that a top-four finish is now impossible, Manchester United will likely be playing either in the Europa League or the Europa Conference League next season.

The Red Devils will not have wanted to begin Erik ten Hag's reign by playing in a competition that on the whole is below a club of United's stature. That's not to say that United won't be looking to win the tournament they play in because a trophy would be a good achievement in the grand scheme of things.

Simon Stone @sistoney67 With @WestHam closing on @ManUtd for sixth, worth reminding that English reps in Europa League go straight to group. In Europa Conference League they go into August’s play-off round. With @WestHam closing on @ManUtd for sixth, worth reminding that English reps in Europa League go straight to group. In Europa Conference League they go into August’s play-off round.

Fans, however, have seen how spending a year out of European football can benefit a team. Mikel Arteta's side appear to be reaping the rewards of playing fewer fixtures as they are in a good position to finish fourth in the league this season.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar