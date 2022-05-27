"Only Achraf Hakimi knew it" - PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino reveals when he and the rest of the PSG squad got to know about Kylian Mbappe's decision to stay

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he wasn’t surprised by Kylian Mbappe’s contract renewal but admitted that he didn’t know about it. The former Tottenham Hotspur boss added that only Mbappe’s friend and teammate Achraf Hakimi knew about his decision beforehand.

Breaking the hearts of millions of Real Madrid fans, Kylian Mbappe announced his decision to extend his contract with PSG on Saturday (May 21). The club announced the extension ahead of Paris’ final Ligue 1 game of the season against Metz, revealing that Mbappe had signed a three-year deal.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Kylian Mbappé will STAY at Paris Saint-Germain. He's definitely not joining Real Madrid this summer, the final decision has been made and communicated to Florentino Perez.



As per Kylian Mbappe’s mother, the France international had agreed terms with both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (via Fabrizio Romano). He ultimately decided against joining the 13-time European champions, opting to continue plying his trade in his country. Mbappe kept things under wraps right until the very end, with not even his coach knowing about his decision until the final half hour.

Discussing the 23-year-old’s renewal with Spanish sports presenter Juanma Castano (via Marca), Pochettino said:

“I was not surprised by Mbappé's decision. We trusted that he had not made the decision and that it was going to be at the last moment.”

He revealed that only Mbappe’s close friend and former Real Madrid man Achraf Hakimi knew about his decision. The rest of the PSG squad and staff only found out “half an hour before” the official announcement.

Pochettino revealed:

“Officially I found out about his renewal of Mbappé half an hour before. Even being close to him we didn't know his final decision.”

He finally disclosed what special gift he received from the 2018 World Cup winner after his renewal.

The Argentine tactician added:

“There was always a lot of closeness with Kylian. In the break he gave me his renewal shirt.”

Kylian Mbappe has taken his game to a different level under PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino

The most sought-after forward in football, Kylian Mbappe, has produced scintillating football over the last year and a half under Mauricio Pochettino. The manager has given him a free role, allowing him to pop up in dangerous areas as he sees fit. So far, he has taken part in 75 games under Pochettino, recording 67 goals and 34 assists (via Transfermarkt).

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Mauricio Pochettino could now STAY at PSG. Kylian Mbappé holds him in high regard and PSG's idea would be to appoint Pep Guardiola in 2023, when his Manchester City deal runs out.

(Source: L'Equipe)



He finished the 2021-22 Ligue 1 campaign with 28 goals and 17 assists, emerging as the league’s leading scorer as well as the top assist provider. The PSG No. 7 is the first player to have achieved the feat in the French Ligue 1 in the 21st century.

