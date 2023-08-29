"Only Cech can chat to him" - Fans debate whether ‘unreal’ Alisson Becker is the greatest Premier League goalkeeper after recent Liverpool display

Fans online are currently engaged in a debate for the greatest Premier League goalkeeper, with many picking Liverpool's Alisson Becker for the title.

Alisson has been excellent since his £67 million move from AS Roma to Anfield in 2018. He has kept 103 clean sheets in 234 games for the Merseysiders across competitions, helping them win every trophy available.

In Liverpool's 2-1 win at Newcastle United on August 27, the Brazilian made seven saves, the most he has ever made in a single Premier League game.

Post that, fans online have started to compare Alisson with other greats like Petr Cech and Peter Schmeichel. Many believe the Brazilian is the greatest Premier League goalkeeper of all time.

Cech kept 202 clean sheets in 443 league appearances for Chelsea and Arsenal, winning four Golden Glove awards and four league titles. Schmeichel, meanwhile, kept 128 clean sheets in 310 games for Manchester United, winning five league titles.

Alisson has now kept 78 clean sheets in 176 Premier League appearances and won the Golden Glove award twice along with one league title.

Comparing the three goalkeepers on X (formerly known as Twitter), one fan hailed the Liverpool man as the best, writing:

"I honestly now think it’s Alisson #1. He’s genuinely unreal."

Another tweeted:

"Is Alisson the best Prem keeper OAT? I think so, only Cech can chat to him and that’s only really coz of longevity"

Here are some more reactions as fans pick the greatest Premier League goalkeeper of all time:

Alisson assesses Liverpool's incredible comeback against Newcastle United

The Reds were in all sorts of trouble in the early stages of their Premier League clash at Newcastle United on Sunday, August 27. They went 1-0 down courtesy of an Anthony Gordon goal before Virgil van Dijk was sent off for a last-man tackle on Alexander Isak.

Liverpool bared plenty of Newcastle attacks, with Alisson making seven saves, including some world-class stops. Darwin Nunez, who came on as a substitute in the 77th minute, scored the equalizer in the 81st minute. The Uruguayan, though, wasn't done yet as he won the game for 10-men Reds in stoppage time.

After the game, when asked to sum up the game in one word, Alisson told Liverpool's website:

"Nunez! Nunez! Nunez! Yeah, Darwin. I think we have to talk about him, two amazing goals that he created. It wasn't easy to finish those two situations off, but he did in an amazing way, but he did not make it alone."

He added:

"I think the team, wow, it was an amazing performance with one less player on the pitch. It was really hard, mentally as well, it was big challenge for us to keep believing. We said at half-time we must believe we are capable of doing something here in the second half and we did it."

Liverpool will next host Aston Villa on Sunday, September 3.