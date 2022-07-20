"Only club that has no money but then buys every player" - Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann launches astonishing attack on Barcelona 

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has been left puzzled by Barcelona’s transfer activity. He admitted that he doesn’t understand how the Blaugrana are signing players despite their financial struggles.

Putting an end to the long-drawn transfer saga, Barcelona have successfully signed Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich. The 33-year-old has cost the Spanish club €45 million in transfer fees, joining them on a four-year deal.

Lewandowski aside, they have also signed Raphinha for €58 million from Leeds United. The Camp Nou outfit also roped in Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen on free transfers from AC Milan and Chelsea, respectively. The Catalan giants have also extended Ousmane Dembele’s contract up to 2024.

In a recent interview, Barca president Joan Laporta claimed that the club would now focus on reinforcing their defense, hinting that a couple more transfers could take place this summer.

Laporta: "I can't give names, but we will strengthen our defense. Xavi gave us 6 names, and I hope the Cules will enjoy."

Bayern coach Nagelsmann does not understand how Barca are paying for the players. In a scathing interview, the German called the Catalan giants the “only club” in the world that can continue to buy whoever they want despite having no money.

The 34-year-old said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Barcelona, the only club that has no money but then… buys every player they want.”

“I do not know how [they do it]. It‘s kind of weird, kind of crazy.”

In May, Goal claimed that Barca had €390 million debt in player salaries, a sum of €670 million was owed to banks, while the pandemic cost them roughly €91 million.

Due to debts, they failed to offer their record goalscorer, Lionel Messi, a contract extension last summer, paving the way for Paris Saint-Germain to sign him as a free agent.

Barcelona get off to a flyer in their USA pre-season tour

The Blaugrana took on Inter Miami in the first match of their pre-season tour of the United States on Tuesday night (July 19) in Florida.

Xavi fielded a strong XI against the Major League Soccer side, handing debuts to Christensen, Kessie, and Raphinha. Reinforced by new signings, Barcelona ran circles around Inter Miami, securing an emphatic 0-6 win.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raphinha, and Ansu Fati scored in the first half to give the Catalans a 3-0 lead. The onslaught continued in the second half, with Gavi, Memphis Depay, and Ousmane Dembele adding three more to cap off a memorable outing.

Raphinha, who scored once and provided two assists, was the standout player in the pre-season encounter.

