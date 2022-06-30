"Only a crazy offer could change that" - Fabrizio Romano says Manchester United and Chelsea have "little chance" of signing 23-year-old this summer 

Reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that neither Manchester United nor Chelsea have a realistic chance of signing West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice this summer.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United are looking to rebuild their squad ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. Rice, who emerged as one of the most impressive midfielders in the Premier League last season, is a person of interest for both clubs (via Todo Fichajes).

Romano believes that neither club are going to have any luck this season, as West Ham United are not interested in selling Rice this summer. Providing an update on the 23-year-old’s future, Romano wrote in his column for Caught Offside:

“Declan Rice has been a Chelsea target for at least two years but as far as I know West Ham continue to have the same position: there is no intention to sell him this summer, even with the knowledge that Rice will not sign a new contract with the club under current conditions.”

The Italian added that while Manchester United are focused on bringing Frenkie de Jong to Old Trafford this summer, no other club would be able to match West Ham’s asking price for Rice.

Romano continued:

“West Ham are relaxed and know that only a crazy offer could change that, while Manchester United are only focused on Frenkie de Jong for midfield so far.

“Things can change quickly, but for now, I’d take any speculation over Rice with a pinch of salt. He’s under contract until 2024, his club don’t want to sell, and I think there’s little chance of Chelsea, United or anyone else paying the kind of money required to sign the England international. My instinct is that this may be one for next summer, rather than this year.”

Manchester United and Chelsea focus on strengthening key areas before moving for Rice

Set to be without Paul Pogba and Juan Mata next season, Manchester United need a player who not only controls the tempo but also possesses a creative mind.

Barcelona midfielder De Jong could offer United the perfect blend of poise and creativity that they are craving.

Chelsea, on the other hand, will be without their trusted centre-backs Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen from next season.

Before they can think about splurging on Rice, they must bring in a couple of central defenders.

Considering how inflated the market has become, they are unlikely to have enough funds left after securing their backline.

