“Only the future will tell us if he can turn into a big star” – Chelsea star offers honest assessment of teammate Mykhailo Mudryk

Chelsea defender Benoit Badiashile had kind words for fellow January signing Mykhailo Mudryk, saying he believes the Ukraine international has the talent to be a "big star" in the future. However, the Frenchman said only time will tell whether the 22-year-old will be able to fulfill his potential in west London.

Mudryk arrived at Stamford Bridge from Shaktar Donetsk for an initial fee of around £61 million. The attacker has penned an eight-and-a-half year contract with the Blues, which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2031.

Badiashile stated that Mudryk has all the qualities necessary to become a top player in the future. Speaking exclusively to Capital Football, he said:

"He’s a terrific player but only the future will tell us if he can turn into a big star. But for sure he has the talent to become just that.”

Mudryk made an impressive debut for the Blues against Liverpool in the Premier League last week. The winger came on as a second-half substitute and troubled the Liverpool defense with his pace and dribbling and even came close to breaking the deadlock at Anfield.

Chelsea signed Badiashile from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco for a fee of £35 million earlier this month. The 21-year-old has signed a seven-and-a-half year contract with the Blues, keeping him in west London until the summer of 2030.

The French international is happy to be at Chelsea and compete in the Premier League, which according to him is the best league in the world. The centre-back wants to guide his new club to Champions League qualification. Badiashile said:

"I am a new signing and still discovering but you have to give all your have to be a success here. I am very happy to be here, the level is elevated. The Premier League is the best league in the world. Now we have to at least believe we can (qualify for the Champions League through the league). If we pull it off? I don't know."

Chelsea have been busy in the January transfer window

Chelsea have splashed the cash and have signed a number of players in the January transfer window.

Graham Potter's side have already signed six players this month, including Mykahylo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, Andrey Santos, David Datro Fofana, and Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are close to agreeing a deal for French defender Malo Gusto from Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais. Gusto will join Christopher Nkunku at Stamford Bridge ahead of the 2023-24 season.

