"Only a huge offer would change Liverpool’s situation" - Fabrizio Romano provides latest update on 27-year-old's future

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest update on Naby Keita's Liverpool future. The Guinean midfielder has entered the final year of his contract, with negotiation talks seemingly not going anywhere at the time of writing.

Romano has claimed that Keita is understandably not happy with the lack of game time at Anfield. This is mostly down to Jurgen Klopp's rotation policy to keep players fit ahead of a busy season which has the FIFA World Cup right in between.

The Italian journalist, however, has stated that Klopp will himself speak to Keita regarding a new contract. Speaking to CaughtOffside, he said the following:

“I think it is normal that Keita wants to play more regularly at Liverpool. So far, negotiations are not proceeding but do remain ongoing. Jurgen Klopp plans to speak with Keita in the coming days to find a solution."

He added:

"Of course, Keita wants to be a regular at Liverpool, but with Klopp often rotating his squad due to a congested fixture list, he may not be receiving the game time he feels he deserves."

According to Romano, the Reds are planning to keep Keita for the 2022-23 season as an extra player in midfield. However, a tempting offer for the former RB Leipzig midfielder could change the situation at Anfield. He said:

"Liverpool plans to keep Keita in case of many injuries in midfield. Only a huge offer would change Liverpool’s situation regarding Keita’s future at the club."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Would you keep or sell Naby Keita this summer? 🤔 Would you keep or sell Naby Keita this summer? 🤔 https://t.co/ybwWnWi5H3

Keita arrived at Anfield back in the summer of 2018. His time on Merseyside has always been hampered by injuries which has denied him an opportunity to nail down a place in the starting XI.

Keita did have a relatively injury-free season last time around. The midfielder made 40 appearances for the Reds across all competitions, contributing four goals and three assists along the way.

It is worth mentioning that Jurgen Klopp's side do need a new central midfielder sooner rather than later. Some of the Reds' current midfielders are on the wrong side of their 30s while others are hampered by long-term injuries.

The club have been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. However, a transfer will only take place next summer.

Liverpool will look to win their first game of the season against Manchester United

Liverpool are currently winless after their opening two Premier League games. They drew both of their matches against Fulham and Crystal Palace.

Jurgen Klopp's side are chasing their first win of the new season and will be looking to get one against rivals Manchester United. The Reds travel to Old Trafford to face United on Monday, August 22.

Manchester United are also winless in the league after losing their opening two games against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford. They currently sit 20th in the standings.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee